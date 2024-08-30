How To Watch, Stream Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips
The Ohio State Buckeyes are finally set to begin the 2024 college football season on Saturday against the Akron Zips.
After months of waiting, fans are finally about to have live Ohio State football back on TV. Even though the Buckeyes should blow the Zips out right off the bat and turn the game into an easy win, watching them play is going to be fun.
Fans will get their first look at new starting quarterback Will Howard and the new-look offense. Defensively, Ohio State will be looking to force turnovers and limit Akron to almost nothing. Giving up anything more than a touchdown would be a major disappointment.
All of that being said, let's take a look at how fans can make sure to watch the season opener.
How to Watch Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Akron Zips
Game Day: Saturday, August 31st
Game Time: 3:30 p.m. EST
Where: Ohio Stadium in Columbus, Ohio
Television: CBS
Stream: You can stream this game with a subscription to fubo.tv
About Today's Game
Coming into this matchup, Ohio State holds the No. 2 overall ranking in the nation. They are expected to come in and dominate from start to finish.
Chip Kelly will have a chance to show off his offense on the field for the first time. Names like Howard, Jeremiah Smith, Quinshon Judkins, TreVeyon Henderson, and Emeka Egbuka will be the main names that fans are watching for offensively.
All offseason long, the defense has been talked about as elite as well. They have been very vocal about wanting to be a turnover forcing machine. Doing that against Akron shouldn't be a problem.
While the game should be over in the first quarter, the Buckeyes still need to prove that they're ready to take care of business.