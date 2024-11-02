Urban Meyer Makes Bold Statement About Ohio State Coach
Ryan Day and the Ohio State Buckeyes were able to take care of business this week on the road against Penn State.
Coming in as the No. 4 ranked team in the country, Ohio State needed to make a statement. Knocking off the No. 3 ranked team was exactly the kind of statement that they needed.
Now, the Buckeyes are in a great place when it comes to the race for the College Football Playoff.
For Day, in particular, winning this game was a big deal. He had gone 1-7 against teams ranked in the top five. It had started becoming a belief that he may not be cut out to lead Ohio State to a national championship.
Finally, the outside noise can quiet down. The Buckeyes proved that they're the real deal and can compete with the elite teams in college football.
Following the big win, former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer spoke out about Day with a strong statement.
"That's one of the most impressive wins in the Ryan Day era."
Now, looking ahead to the future, the Buckeyes have four games left in the regular season. They will be favored to win all of them, although their matchup on November 23rd against the Indiana Hoosiers will not be an easy game.
To end the season on November 30th, Ohio State will have a chance to end their losing streak to the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines. That is another game that Day badly needs to win.
It will be interesting to see what the rest of the season has in store for the Buckeyes. Today's win was a massive step in the right direction for Ohio State.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes will be able to use this as a huge momentum builder. They are without a doubt one of the most talented teams in the country, but now they need to go on a run that reflects that talent.
Next up will be a matchup at home against Purdue. Ohio State should win that game, but they have to focus on each and every game and maximize their potential week in and week out.