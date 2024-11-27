Urban Meyer Unveils Bold Take on Michigan Before Ohio State Showdown
Urban Meyer is still well loved by the majority of the Ohio State Buckeyes' fan base. He has been very vocal about the team this season and has been a big fan of how they have played. Now, he's sharing some of his thoughts about their upcoming matchup against the Michigan Wolverines.
Of course, everyone knows that the Buckeyes vs. Wolverines rivalry is one of the best in the wide world of sports. These two teams truly hate each other and leave everything they have on the field.
Come Saturday afternoon, fans should be expecting a wild game between the two Big Ten powerhouse teams.
From the outside looking in, Ohio State is clearly the more talented team. They have gone 10-1 this season and hold the No. 2 ranking in the nation. Michigan, on the other hand, is just 6-5 and have struggled all year long.
Despite the on paper breakdown, this game could end up being a very hotly contested matchup.
Prior to the game, Meyer spoke out with a bold take about the Wolverines. He clearly does not think that anyone should be overlooking them based on their record compared to the Buckeyes.
“The minute someone says the Wolverines have bad players, you’re out of your mind,” Meyer said. “They got excellent players, like you just said. They’ve had some quarterback issues, but quarterback can get fixed in a game. So I guarantee you there’s too much respect in that locker room at Ohio State. I know the coaching staff … You just work your tail off and find a way to win this game. So regardless of what the media says, the point spread, it doesn’t matter.”
Those words provide great wisdom for Ohio State. He's 100 percent correct that Michigan still has a lot of talent on its roster. Overlooking them could result in a loss.
In order to come away with the win, the Buckeyes need to focus. Each and every player needs to play hard and stick to their role. If they can do that, Ohio State will have a great chance at victory.
Fans have been waiting for this game all year. The Buckeyes have lost three straight years to the Wolverines. Hopefully, it's time for Ohio State to get some revenge.
All of that being said, the game is set to kick off on Saturday at 12:00 p.m. EST. Make sure to tune in to see if the Buckeyes can knock off Michigan and head on to the Big Ten Championship.