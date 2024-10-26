Urban Meyer Drops Bold Statement About Ohio State
Urban Meyer is a name that Ohio State Buckeyes fans love. He led the program to a lot of success and has put together one of the most successful college football head coaching careers in recent history.
He has stayed active when talking about Ohio State and has been very much positive about the Buckeyes.
Heading into today's game against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, there are a lot of questions surrounding Ohio State.
After losing to the Oregon Ducks, there are real concerns that they could end up missing the College Football Playoff if they lose another game. They also have a tough schedule ahead of them.
Despite their loss to Oregon and all of the questions surrounding the Buckeyes, Meyer spoke out with a very bold take about Ohio State.
In a recent quote, Meyer did not hold back from his bold thoughts about the Buckeyes.
“I still think they have the best talent in the country,” Meyer said Friday. “I think they were one yard short against Oregon. It's not time to panic; it's time to get better. You were exposed a little bit in pass defense, so the corners got to play better, you got to get more pressure on the quarterback, but those are all fixable things. So I don't anticipate there's panic. I mean there's pissed off, but I don't think there's panic."
Meyer is 100 percent correct. Ohio State is still very angry about their loss to the Ducks. They came up just one point short and nearly had a chance at a game-winning field goal on the final drive.
Unfortunately, they were unable to get the job done and suffered their first loss.
Ryan Day is a great head coach and the Buckeyes absolutely have the most talented roster in the nation. One loss will not define the rest of their season.
Getting back on track starts today for Ohio State. Beating Nebraska in convincing fashion is their goal. If they can accomplish that goal, they will head to Penn State next week for a chance at redemption.