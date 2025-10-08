Urban Meyer makes bold claim about Ohio State and Oregon Ducks
The defending champion Ohio State Buckeyes and the Oregon Ducks have been rolling. Each team defeated the initial ranked No. 1 and No. 2 teams in the country.
Ohio State took down Texas in Week 1 of the college football season in a 14-7, defensive-oriented game. The Ducks had the more impressive of the two and were able to knock off Penn State at Beaver Stadium during their iconic white-out game.
Oregon pulled off the improbable win in overtime, leaving the stadium stunned. The Ducks were the first team to beat the Nittany Lions in a white-out game since Ohio State did it back in 2018 when Ohio State won a 27-26 thriller.
On the other hand, Ohio State's defense has been dominant in every single game. Teams score an average of 5.5 points per game, which is currently the best defensive points per game of all time. They have held very talented quarterbacks in check, like Arch Manning of Texas and Demond Williams Jr. of Washington.
Urban Meyer believes that Ohio State and Oregon are going to play twice this season like they did the season prior. He thinks they are going to play in the Big Ten Championship game in Indianapolis. Meyer also thinks they are both going to win their games until they meet again in the college football playoff.
“I don’t see that team in the SEC yet. To me, Oregon and Ohio State look a little bit different than everyone else,” Meyer said.
The usual SEC juggernauts have all dropped games early in the schedule, including Alabama, Texas, Georgia and LSU. The SEC is wide open for the first time in a long time. Meanwhile, Ohio State and Oregon continue to build distance from the rest of the pack.
Until a team can find a way to force Ohio State’s defensive pressure to slow, they are going to be a very difficult team to beat.
On the offensive side they still have the best playmaker in college football, Jeremiah Smith, and another talented wide receiver, Carnell Tate. The talent continues with Julian Sayin under center making smart decisions, including not turning the ball over. It’s going to be very difficult to create short fields or generate turnovers to help the offense when playing this Ohio State team.
The Buckeyes are rock solid on both sides of the ball and have coaches with NFL experience making play calls. With little to no holes on this team, it’s going to be a super tough ask for a team to beat the defending champs.
If the top SEC teams continue to struggle, the National Championship will return to the Big Ten for the third year in a row. It opens the door for Ohio State’s possibility to begin their dynasty.