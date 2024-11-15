Urban Meyer Reveals Bold Take Major Ohio State Opponent
The Ohio State Buckeyes are entering the final stretch of the 2024 college football regular season. At this point in time, they appear very likely to punch a ticket into the College Football Playoffs.
Currently, Ohio State holds the No. 2 rank in the country. They are 8-1 on the season with just three games left.
This weekend, the Buckeyes will take on Northwestern. After that, Ohio State will take on No. 5 ranked Indiana and the arch-rival Michigan Wolverines. Obviously, the last two games of the season will be difficult.
Urban Meyer, the team's former head coach and still a very respected figure around the program, has been very vocal about the Buckeyes this season. He is very high on their chances to compete for a national championship.
So far this season, Ohio State's only loss came on the road against the Oregon Ducks by a final score of 32-31. As of right now, Oregon is the No. 1 ranked team in the nation.
Heading into this week's college football action, Meyer spoke out with a strong take about the Ducks. He is clearly very high on them as a team as well. Meyer reveals why he thinks they're so dangerous.
"You know why they really fight hard? Because they love their brothers. It's all about their brotherhood."
Seeing a rematch between the Buckeyes and Oregon would be must-watch football. There is a decent chance that it could happen at some point, potentially even for the national championship.
After coming up just one point short, Ohio State has to be feeling very good about their chances right now.
Granted, there is still a lot of work to be done. Meyer is 100 percent correct that the Ducks are about as tight-knit of a team as it can get. They fight hard for each other, they play well with and off of each other, and they all know their roles.
Hopefully, the Buckeyes will get another chance to play them. Being able to get revenge in the College Football Playoff would be a sweet feeling and the ultimate revenge.