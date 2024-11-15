Urban Meyer Reveals Bold Take Major Ohio State Opponent

"You know why they really fight hard? Because they love their brothers. It's all about their brotherhood."@CoachUrbanMeyer and @gerrydinardo take a look at No. 1 @oregonfootball's defense in the latest 𝘜𝘳𝘣𝘢𝘯 𝘈𝘯𝘢𝘭𝘺𝘴𝘪𝘴 👇#B1GFootball pic.twitter.com/sBF8xKk4rw