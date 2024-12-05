Urban Meyer Speaks Out About Ohio State, Ryan Day Rumors
The rumors surrounding the Ohio State Buckeyes and the future of head coach Ryan Day have run rampant. Many believe that Ohio State could end up firing their head football coach, while others don't see it happening due to financial reasons.
To fire Day, the Buckeyes would have to pay him around $37 million. At this point in time, it's not very likely that they'll pay that kind of money to move on from Day.
Despite that fact, Day is on thin ice. He has to figure out a way to bring the team back together following their loss to the Michigan Wolverines and get back on track by the time the College Football Playoff begins.
If he and Ohio State were to lose the first game of the playoff, his future could be in even more doubt.
Urban Meyer has finally spoken out about the rumors surrounding Day and the Buckeyes.
"It's uncomfortable to hear the 'fired' word and uncomfortable to hear about pressure, but it's also the reality," Meyer said. "You're compensated very, very well. You get all the resources. It's a rugged job but it's also the best job."
Rumors have begun to come out about Meyer potentially making a return to Ohio State if the program fires Day.
During a segment on the "Ultimate Cleveland Sports Show," Jay Crawford dropped his belief that Meyer never wanted to leave the Buckeyes. He was hinting that a return could potentially be in the cards.
"Urban never wanted to leave Ohio State," Crawford said. "His hand was forced, because the administration at the time, did not like how powerful Urban had become at the university. And so there was a real power struggle. Note that the two main players that forced Urban out - and that's what it was - are gone."
Honestly, it's very unlikely that Meyer would return to coach Ohio State. If the team fired Day, they could consider him, but Meyer may not have an interest in coaching again. He certainly hasn't vocally talked about getting back into coaching and seems happy with his broadcasting job.
That being said, it will be very interesting to see what the Buckeyes choose to do with Day. He seems likely to return to coach again in 2025, but that isn't a guarantee at this point in time.
Truthfully, there won't be any clear path forward until after Ohio State's run in the College Football Playoff is over.
Fans will simply have to remain patient and wait to see what happens.