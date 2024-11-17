Urban Meyer Unveils 'Nightmare' Situation for Ohio State
The Ohio State Buckeyes took care of business in dominant fashion this week on the road against Northwestern. They ended up winning the game by a final score of 31-7.
With just two regular season games left before the Big Ten Championship, the stage has been set for a potential rematch between Ohio State and the Oregon Ducks. That is a game that every football fan would love to watch.
Both teams would need to win their remaining games, but they're both more than capable of doing so.
In the first matchup between the two championship contenders, the Buckeyes came up just short on the final drive of the game. They ended up losing to Oregon by a final score of 32-31.
Even though a rematch in the championship game would be must-watch football, there is one person who thinks a nightmare scenario could be setting up for Ohio State.
Urban Meyer, the former Buckeyes' head coach, detailed a "nightmare" situation that the team could find itself in.
The scenario would assume that Oregon wins the Big Ten and heads into the College Football Playoff as the No. 1 seed. The Buckeyes would then drop to the No. 5 seed in this scenario.
Should that end up being the case, there is a chance that Ohio State and the Ducks would face off for a third time this season in the playoffs.
Meyer is not a fan of that situation for the Buckeyes.
"How about this, stare at this for a minute, so you got Ohio State, they'll beat Boise (State) or at least they should," Meyer said. "Then (if) they beat Miami they're going to play Oregon for the third time this season. That's a nightmare for a coach in a playoff. So they played in Eugene, they're going to play in Indianapolis, probably, and then they're going to play again in the [semifinals], unbelievable. First time ever."
In this case, Ohio State would have already lost twice to Oregon. Going up against them for a third time would be difficult.
Both of these teams have the talent to win a championship. They're both playing great football heading towards the playoffs.
Teams facing off three times in a season has never happened before, but it would provide extreme entertainment. It may not end up happening, but there is a chance that fans might get to witness this.