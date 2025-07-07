Commanders WR Terry McLaurin Slapped With Harsh Reality Check
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin is still locked in a contract dispute with the Washington Commanders, and things seem to be getting ugly.
The Commanders opened negotiations with McLaurin back in late March, but things haven't appeared to get very far. In fact, the two-time Pro Bowler is apparently frustrated with the way extension discussions have progressed, and with NFL training camp around the corner, that spells trouble for Washington.
Here's the problem for McLaurin, though: he doesn't have as much leverage as he thinks. Why? Because he turns 30 years old in September.
Most massive wide receiver contracts are landed by players in their mid 20s with an extended run of dominant seasons. McLaurin doesn't fit that profile.
Not only is he aging, but he has been very, very good — not great — throughout his professional career. Last season, for example, he hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns. A very good campaign? Sure. But a genuinely elite one? Eh.
The Ohio State product has posted five straight 1,000-yard seasons, which is definitely impressive. But there has never been a time where he has been a top-five player at his position. In fact, A legitimate argument can be made that he has never even been in the top 10.
McLaurin has never registered 1,200 yards in any one individual campaign, and prior to 2024, he never logged double-digit touchdowns, either.
The Commanders obviously want to keep McLaurin. He is a major part of their offense, and he is Jayden Daniels' top weapon. But you can understand why they may not want to pay in excess of $30 million annually over a long-term contract for a wide out about to hit the big 3-0 in just a couple of months.
It's a reality that McLaurin may not have yet come to grips with. Perhaps Washington will ultimately cave and give the former third-round pick what he wants, but as of right now, the Commanders appear to be digging in their heels.
That's not exactly encouraging news for McLaurin, who spent four years with the Buckeyes between 2015 and 2018.
