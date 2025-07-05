Commanders' Terry McLaurin Shares Heartwarming Moment With Young Fan
Former Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Terry McLaurin has flown under the radar for years, but last season, he finally began to earn the national recognition he deserves after a brilliant NFL campaign with the Washington Commanders.
McLaurin hauled in 82 receptions for 1,096 yards and 13 touchdowns, making his second Pro Bowl appearance while also earning a Second-Team All-Pro selection. Most importantly, he helped the Commanders reach the NFC Championship Game.
On top of that, the 29-year-old seems to have a heartwarming connection with his fans.
During a recent appearance at an autograph show in Virginia, McLaurin met a young fan — donning his No. 17 jersey — who drew him a picture accompanied by a Bible verse. A touching exchange ensued.
You can definitely see that McLaurin's reaction was very genuine, and he will almost surely put that drawing away for safe keeping.
Meanwhile, the star pass-catcher is currently embroiled in a contract dispute with Washington. He has just one year remaining on his deal and wants a long-term extension, but negotiations seem to have slowed to a crawl since beginning in late March.
With training camp just around the corner, the Commanders need to make a decision on McLaurin, who is a complicated case due to the fact that he turns 30 in September.
McLaurin spent four years at Ohio State between 2015 and 2018, accumulating 75 catches for 1,251 yards and 19 scores. His best season came during his final campaign, when he caught 35 passes for 701 yards while reaching the end zone 11 times, averaging a hefty 20 yards per grab.
