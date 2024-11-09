WATCH: Ohio State Defense Wreaking Havoc vs Purdue
The Ohio State Buckeyes got off to a relatively slow start against the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, but it didn't last very long.
Ohio State has completely broken this game open, grabbing a 38-0 lead courtesy of some dominant football on both ends.
But how about the defense?
The Buckeyes' defense has been wreaking havoc on Purdue in the second half.
First, safety Lathan Ransom picked off a pass in the end zone, delivering an absolutely crushing blow to a Boilermakers offense that was finally about to get on the board.
That pick led to a TreVeyon Henderson touchdown for Ohio State, putting the Buckeyes up 31-0.
Then, on the ensuing Purdue possession, edge rusher J.T. Tuimoloau forced a fumble, and defensive end Jack Sawyer recovered it and walted into the end zone for another score.
Make it 38-0 Ohio State.
The Boilermakers went into this game with a record of 1-7, so this was somewhat of a nice break for a Buckeyes club that just played the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions, going 1-1 over that pair of contests.
Ohio State is about to go 8-1 and will have only three games remaining on it regular-season schedule following the Purdue matchup.
The Buckeyes will face the Northwestern Wildcats next week before a showdown with the eighth-ranked Indiana Hoosiers on Nov. 23.
Ohio State will then close out the season by facing the archrival Michigan Wolverines on Nov. 30.
We'll see if the Buckeyes can run the table here.