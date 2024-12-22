Watch: Ohio State Buckeyes Star Jeremiah Smith Starts CFB Huge TD Catch
The Ohio State Buckeyes have kicked off the College Football Playoff and right off the bat made a major statement.
On the first drive of the game, Ohio State marched right down the field for a touchdown. They got helped out by a facemask penalty on a third down play and then took it from there.
To cap the drive off, Will Howard found star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith for a massive 37-yard touchdown pass.
Take a look at the dynmic play to start the Buckeyes' playoff run for yourself:
This is exactly how Ohio State needed to start tonight's game off. Getting up on the Tennessee Volunteers was crucial. Also, bouncing back quickly in their first series after the Michigan loss was huge too.
With so many Tennessee fans in the building, quieting them down quickly was also a major key.
Of course, this is just the start. The Buckeyes still have a lot of work to do in order to come away with the win tonight. No one should expect the Volunteers to lay down at any point regardless of the deficit.
All of that being said, Ohio State fans should be very excited about what they watched on the first drive of the game. If the offense can continue playing the way they played on on that series, they will be able to score some points and give themselves a good chance to win.
Hopefully, Ryan Day and the team are up to the challenge. So far, there is a lot to be optimistic about.
Defensively, the Buckeyes are also going to have to play strong. If they can put pressure on the quarterback and limit the big plays, they will be in a good position.
Expect to see some ups and downs throughout the game. After all, it is the College Football Playoff.