WATCH: Ohio State Pulls Off Insane Interception vs Penn State
The Ohio State Buckeyes and Penn State Nittany Lions have completed the first half of their massive showdown this afternoon. Heading into halftime, Ohio States holds a 14-10 lead.
After going down 10-0 to begin the game, the Buckeyes were able to rebound and re-take the lead at intermission. Needless to say, this game is just getting started and should be a hard-fought battle in the second half.
That being said, Ohio State was able to survive going into halftime with a deficit. Penn State drove all the way down the field and were positioned to score. However, the Buckeyes' defense made a play.
On a throw to the end zone, Ohio State defensive back Davison Igbinosun was able to pull off an absolutely insane interception to end the half.
Take a look at the interception for yourself:
Defensively, the Buckeyes have been playing at a very high level so far today.
They only allowed Nittany Lions star quarterback Drew Allar to complete six of his 13 pass attempts for 62 yards, no touchdowns, and an interception. They have also allowed 79 yards on the ground.
If Ohio State is going to continue on to win this game, the defense will need to continue playing at an elite level. So far, they have found success keeping Penn State in check.
Offensively, Will Howard and company were able to rebound from a slow start. Howard himself threw a 31-yard pick six in the first quarter. Despite such a rough start, he has gone 10 for 15 for 118 yards and two touchdowns to go along with his interception.
All of that being said, fans should buckle up for what should be a very entertaining second half. Hopefully, we'll be talking about a massive Buckeyes' win in a couple of hours.