WATCH: Star Ohio State WR Scores 70-Yard Touchdown Versus Western Michigan
Whenever the football touches the hands of Ohio State Buckeyes star freshman wide receiver Jeremiah Smith, there is a good chance that the play will result in a touchdown.
After scoring two touchdowns against the Akron Zips in his Ohio State debut last Saturday, Smith is off to a hot start versus another MAC opponent.
Prior to the end of the first quarter against the Western Michigan Broncos, Smith has three receptions for 98 yards and one touchdown. Watch as he turns his second reception of the night into a 70-yard touchdown to put his team up 14-0 early.
On the play Smith found some open space between the defenders in zone coverage. Howard then found his big target and the young wide receiver then turned up field.
Smith put his quickness on display as he blew past the nearest defender and then hit another gear while taking it to the house.
With plenty of time left to go in this game, all eyes will likely continue to be on the freshman who already has three receiving touchdowns in his young Ohio State career.
Not only has Smith been impressive, but so has another member of "zone 6" to this point. Emeka Egbuka currently has four receptions for 63 yards.
It will be interesting to see if Carnell Tate, Brandon Inniss and some other receiving weapons get more involved as the game goes on or if Smith and Egbuka will continue to get the lion's share of the targets.
Regardless, the lights are bright for this night game and Smith is shining like a veteran.