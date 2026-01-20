What does recent Big Ten dominance in the last three years mean for Ohio State?

The Ohio State Buckeyes fan base had to suffer through watching their new arch rivals, the Indiana Hoosiers, prove their worth by hoisting the national championship trophy after beating the Miami Hurricanes 27-21.

Indiana dominated throughout the season, posting the best record in college football history at 16-0, beating the Buckeyes in the Big Ten title game and running through the playoffs with three wins. The signs have been there for the Hoosiers to finally break out, but it was an eye-opening moment for Ohio State, as the realization that they are in the toughest conference in the nation is now right there.

After seeing the SEC win four straight national championships, the Big Ten has now proven to be the best conference in the nation. Since 2023, the Big Ten has won the national title with Michigan in 2023, Ohio State in 2024, and Indiana in 2025.

What does the recent dominance of the Big Ten mean for Ohio State

This could be seen as a positive for Ohio State, as they are in the toughest conference, meaning they should be playing the best teams. That was not the case in 2025 for the Buckeyes, who avoided playing top teams like Indiana and Oregon in the regular season. They will not be as lucky in the upcoming years.

It also signals that the tough times are coming for Ohio State if they can't knock it out of the park in the transfer portal and recruit top high school players. The goal for the Buckeyes must be to be in the top 10 every year in recruiting and the transfer portal, so they can get the top players while finding sleeper three- and four-star athletes.

That puts a ton of pressure on Buckeyes head coach Ryan Day to make sure his team is competitive and in the playoffs each year. One season missed from the postseason, and that could spell the end for Day as a new standard has been set for Ohio State.

Hoosiers head coach Curt Cignetti has proven to be a master at recruiting and winning the transfer portal battle over the last two years as Indiana's head coach. Cignetti took talent like Fernando Mendoza and Elijah Sarratt and made them into a college football powerhouse.

It's only going to get tougher for Ohio State, as Indiana has just become their toughest competitor, with Oregon knocking on the door as well. Day must go all out in 2026 if he wants the Buckeyes not only back in the playoffs, but winning a national title.