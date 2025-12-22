What Ohio State can learn from Miami's victory over Texas A&M

A classic Buckeye rivalry will be renewed Dec. 31, as the No. 10 seed Miami Hurricanes will travel to AT&T Stadium to face off against the No. 2 seed Ohio State.

The Hurricanes defeated the No. 7 seed Texas A&M Aggies 10-3 on Saturday during a windy bout inside Kyle Field after junior running back Mark Fletcher Jr. ran for 172 yards. Fletcher’s performance mixed with two clutch defensive red zone stands willed Miami to pull away late, upsetting the Aggies.

Miami’s sloppy victory, full of missed field goals, was due in large part to the gusts that swirled around the stadium. Ohio State should be prepared to face a completely different team than what was shown on Saturday, as the Hurricanes will be out of the weather and into a domed arena on New Year’s Eve.

With the Buckeyes receiving their first look at the playoff Hurricanes, here are three takeaways from Miami’s victory over Texas A&M.

Mark Fletcher Jr. will test the Buckeyes’ run defense

Fletcher carried the Hurricanes’ offense on his back Saturday, accounting for more than 61 percent of Miami’s yards. The sheer volume of his production could be attributed to the weather conditions but could also be a result of offensive coordinator Shannon Dawson realizing the skill the junior running back possesses.

Despite not scoring a touchdown, Fletcher had his greatest game of the season but will certainly struggle to follow up his performance against the Buckeyes’ rushing defense. Defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit ranks No. 5 in yards per rush allowed, at 2.8, and No. 6 in rushing yards allowed per game, at 83.7.

If the Hurricanes’ offensive game plan stays the same and they attempt to ride on Fletcher’s momentum, Ohio State’s front seven may be in for the bulk of the defensive work in the Cotton Bowl.

Miami could be a different team inside AT&T Stadium

Heavy winds played a significant role in both the Hurricanes and Aggies’ ability to put points on the board. While both offenses were able to muster chunk plays and the occasional deep drive, many possessions ended with missed field goal attempts. Miami’s kicker Carter Davis was 1-of-4 kicking field goals, while the Aggies finished 1-of-2.

Inside the Dallas Cowboys stadium, however, weather won’t be an issue. Not only does this give Davis a better chance for kicking, but the domed venue will also allow quarterback Carson Beck to open up the pass game. The former Georgia Bulldog took a back seat as a game-manager against Texas A&M, throwing for 103 yards and a touchdown while completing 14-of-20.

Now, with the Hurricanes heading into Arlington, Texas, Beck will have the chance to jump back and command the offense against the top-ranked Ohio State defense.

Hurricanes’ defense shines in the red zone

If there is one glaring issue with the Buckeyes this season, it is the lack of red zone efficiency. This was on full display during the Big Ten Championship Game against Indiana, where Ohio State stalled out twice in the red zone, eventually costing them the game.

Unfortunately for the Buckeyes, Miami’s red zone defense showed up against the Aggies, not allowing them to score on two possession that ended on the 5-yard line, one stop being the game-sealing interception. Ohio State’s red zone scoring percentage is No. 42 in the nation, so pitting them against the Hurricanes who just proved they can make big plays happen from within the 20-yard line will be yet another challenge for the Buckeyes.

This surge in red zone protection comes during a season where the Hurricanes have been allowing teams to score on 86 percent of red zone possessions.

The Buckeyes enter as heavy favorites against Miami, but if the Hurricanes bring the same level of red zone defense that they showed against Texas A&M, Ohio State could find itself struggling once again scoring inside the 20-yard line.