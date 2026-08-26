What Ohio State Fans Could Watch for During College Football Week 0

Ohio State Buckeyes fans will have to wait 10 more days to watch their team take the field in Columbus against Ball State.

Beginning this Saturday, though, is a lighter Week 0 slate that features a brief Big Ten glimpse to begin the season.

Kicking off the Big Ten non-conference slate, soon-to-be Ohio State opponent USC opens its slate against San Jose State at home beginning at 3:00 p.m. ET/noon PT on Saturday in a rare Week 0 opener for the Trojans. Both teams appear to be bona fide College Football Playoff contenders this season, as the Buckeyes will do their best to chase a national title for the second time in three seasons.

Ahead of Ohio State's matchup in Hollywood on Halloween vs. the Trojans, Buckeye fans will get a chance to see the revamped offense in action as Jayden Maiava opted to stay put at quarterback instead of declaring for this past spring's NFL Draft.

Ohio State Fans Might Be Unconcerned Regarding Jayden Maiava

Dec 30, 2025; San Antonio, TX, USA; Southern California Trojans quarterback Jayden Maiava (14) throws the ball against the TCU Horned Frogs in the first half during the Alamo Bowl at Alamodome. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Coach Lincoln Riley has been impressed with Maiva thus far since making his return to college official last winter. Obviously, it's too early to tell whether Riley's words will hold true, as by the time the Trojans host Ohio State, it'll be deep into Big Ten play.

Although Maiava's expectations to carry the Trojans toward a playoff berth are plainly laid out, some analysts aren't all-in on Maiava taking another crack at leading the Trojans offensively. This includes USA Today's Paul Myerberg.

"Maiava gets lost in the shuffle in the Big Ten but has an opportunity to climb this list if USC can leap back into the playoff picture. The former UNLV transfer will have plenty to work with thanks to more transfer help and the addition of one of the year's top recruiting classes," Myerberg wrote.

We'll see how accurate national analysts are. At a glance, the Trojans could find themselves 6-2 or 7-1 entering the Ohio State game as they draw both the Oregon Ducks and Penn State Nittany Lions in early conference play.

Win both of those games, and the stakes couldn't be greater for a matchup of two Big Ten powerhouses in a likely national TV slot right before the gauntlet of November begins for both sides. Should both teams roll through the beginning of their schedules in some form or fashion, that will add an even greater intrigue in what is anticipated to be a crowded Big Ten title race.

Only time will tell, but it appears Ohio State's Halloween road swing is a must-circle occasion.