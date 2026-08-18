How Ohio State’s Path to College Football Playoff Is Impacted by Early Top 25

The AP Top 25 poll was released Monday, as the Ohio State Buckeyes reclaimed the nation's top spot in the preseason following a 12-2 season last year. This culminated in the Buckeyes' Big Ten title drought being extended thanks to the heroics of eventual national champion Indiana in the Big Ten title game, followed by a Cotton Bowl loss to the Miami Hurricanes ending the season.

Although the Buckeyes didn't repeat as national champions, their No. 1 ranking further serves as validation that returning production can make all the difference between being good vs. great. The Buckeyes' schedule certainly doesn't do them any favors in terms of a cakewalk toward an undefeated season.

Ohio State vs. AP Top 25 Poll

The Buckeyes' road to the College Football Playoff certainly isn't smooth. Ohio State begins its rankings bonanza in a rematch vs. the No. 5 Texas Longhorns in Week 2. The Buckeyes are one of eight Big Ten teams in the preseason poll. They will face five of those ranked conference teams, minus No. 17 Washington and No. 18 Penn State (and six overall).

Transitioning into conference play, the Buckeyes will play No. 22 Iowa Hawkeyes to begin October before their three biggest games commence from mid-October through the start of November. Beginning Oct. 17, the Big Ten title game rematch in Bloomington sees Ohio State-Indiana headline the Week 7 Big Ten slate. The Hoosiers enter the season at No. 6.

Two weeks later, on Halloween night, the Buckeyes travel to Los Angeles to play the USC Trojans, who could be in the College Football Playoff picture with the return of quarterback Jayden Maiava and a reinvigorated coach in Lincoln Riley. USC is in a logjam of Big Ten teams at No. 14.

Returning home on Nov. 7, the Buckeyes welcome quarterback Dante Moore and the No. 2 Oregon Ducks in what could be a conference title game preview.

Then, as per tradition, the Buckeyes will attempt to win back-to-back games against the No. 16 Michigan Wolverines during Thanksgiving weekend. Barring the progress Michigan coach Kyle Whittingham makes, it could be in postseason contention too. Therefore, it would make "The Game" potentially a must-win game for either side.

Looking at the Buckeyes' schedule from a 10,000-foot view, they have a challenging enough schedule to get them prepped for a possible playoff run under coach Ryan Day.

Therefore, a playoff run isn't guaranteed. But the season's anticipation couldn't be more heightened.