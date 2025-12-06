What to know about Indiana's offense ahead of the Big Ten Championship

With how dominant Ohio State’s defense has been this season, the Indiana Hoosiers’ offense may end up being the biggest threat the Buckeyes have faced all year.

From the No. 1 overall seed in the College Football Playoff to the Heisman Trophy race, everything is on the line for the top contenders in the Big Ten.

Indiana’s scoring offense has been elite, averaging 44.3 points per game, second nationally only to North Texas’ 46.8.

That scoring success pairs with how efficiently the Hoosiers move the ball.

Indiana averages 483.8 yards per game, ranking first in the conference and outgaining USC’s air raid system, Oregon’s versatile attack and even Ohio State’s own balanced approach.

With polished quarterback play, a dominant backfield and a dramatically improved offensive line, it’s clear how Indiana positioned itself to play in its first-ever Big Ten Championship Game.

Fernando Mendoza

Perhaps the most talked-about player entering championship week, California transfer quarterback Fernando Mendoza has been nothing short of spectacular in his lone year with Indiana.

The nation’s passing touchdowns leader has not only filled the void left by last year’s starter Kurtis Rourke, he has elevated the program to new offensive territory.

Mendoza enters the matchup with 32 touchdown passes and an impressive 9.4 yards per attempt, the top mark in the Big Ten, while completing 72% of his passes.

His consistency has helped Indiana become a top-five passing unit in the conference, averaging 254.1 yards per game.

Saturday will be his toughest test yet. Ohio State allows just 121 passing yards per game, the best mark in the nation by more than 20 yards.

With both Mendoza and Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin considered Heisman frontrunners, the Big Ten title game could become the stage that determines college football’s top individual honor.

Running Back Committee

Despite the national spotlight on Mendoza, Indiana’s ground game has been just as unstoppable.

The Hoosiers lead the Big Ten in rushing yards per game, averaging 229.8, thanks to a physical, possession-controlling run scheme.

Their three-headed backfield has been a matchup problem for defenses all season.

Roman Hemby (866 yards), Kaelon Black (730) and Khobie Martin (452) are all averaging more than five yards per carry, giving Indiana depth, explosiveness and balance.

Each brings a different skill set, and slowing down all three, behind an improved offensive line, will be a challenge for the Buckeyes.

For Ohio State, defensive tackle Kayden McDonald will need to continue wreaking havoc inside, something he has done consistently throughout the season.

That, paired with disciplined recognition of Indiana’s RPO game, may determine which side controls the tempo.

Dominant Receiver Duo

While Omar Cooper Jr.’s late-game heroics against Penn State earlier this season drew national attention, the Indianapolis native has quietly been the Hoosiers’ most consistent receiving threat.

His 58 catches and 804 yards lead the team, while he and teammate Elijah Sarratt are tied with 11 receiving touchdowns each.

Sarratt’s polished route running and ability to find soft zones has made him another reliable weapon, and his play has earned significant NFL attention, ranking No. 44 on Pro Football Focus’ 2026 draft board. Cooper also cracked the top 100 at No. 93.

A strong showing against the nation’s best pass defense could boost both players’ draft stock further.

Ohio State will look to shut down yet another explosive offense to its season résumé and will get that chance Dec. 6 inside Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis.