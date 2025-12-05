Big Ten Title loss could have serious consequences for Ohio State

Ohio State is looking to win its first Big Ten title since 2020 on Saturday night when the Buckeyes take on Indiana.

Typically, when Ohio State competed in the Big Ten Championship, it meant the Buckeyes were in a crucial game that could either propel them into the College Football Playoffs with a win or send them to a meaningless bowl game with a loss.

This season is quite different. The Buckeyes are currently 12-0, and with the CFP now featuring a 12-team format instead of the previous four-team setup, Ohio State is comfortably in the mix.

The Buckeyes are expected to have secured a first-round bye, regardless of the outcome of Saturday's game. However, seeding becomes crucial if Ohio State loses to Indiana.

With Indiana currently 12-0 and ranked No. 2, the outcome of this game will determine who secures the No. 1 overall seed in the playoffs and a coveted spot in the Rose Bowl.

Ohio State played well in the Rose Bowl last season, beating No. 1 Oregon 41-21, so the Buckeyes are familiar with how to win in Pasadena, CA.

Teams often prefer to return to familiar neutral field sites, and Ohio State would benefit from heading back to California on Jan. 1.

If Ohio State loses to Indiana, it could drop from the No. 1 seed and miss out on the Rose Bowl, potentially landing at either the No. 2 or No. 3 seed instead, with a spot in the Orange Bowl on the line.

Ohio State hasn't played in the Orange Bowl or in Miami Gardens, FL, since facing Alabama in the 2020 national championship game, when the Buckeyes lost 52-24. Before that, Ohio State faced Clemson in the Orange Bowl in 2013, falling short 40-35.

It's clear that the Orange Bowl isn't exactly a welcoming venue for the Buckeyes, and weather could play a significant role as well. Typically, the Rose Bowl enjoys clear skies and warm conditions, allowing Ohio State's offense to thrive. However, in Miami, the weather could take a turn for the worse, with heavy rain potentially slowing the offense, as the Buckeyes experienced last week against Michigan in the snow.

Ohio State might go from facing the No. 8 or No. 9 seed in the second round to possibly taking on the No. 6 or No. 7 seed, which could make a significant difference.

The Buckeyes should concentrate on defeating Indiana in the Big Ten title game and let everything else take care of itself afterward.