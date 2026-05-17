Steelers Super Bowl Odds Make Massive Jump After Aaron Rodgers Signing

Aaron Rodgers is back, and the Pittsburgh Steelers are already gaining some steam in the betting market this offseason.

The Steelers and Rodgers officially agreed to a one-year deal that is worth up to $25 million, reuniting the veteran quarterback with one of his former coaches -- Mike McCarthy -- who took over for Mike Tomlin in Pittsburgh.

Official now. NFL’s definitely better with Rodgers in it. https://t.co/iAxZWBty1q — Albert Breer (@AlbertBreer) May 16, 2026

The move has improved the Steelers' odds to win the Super Bowl in a big way, as oddsmakers now view them as a potential contender with Rodgers in the fold. Pittsburgh was +7000 to win the Super Bowl before the schedule was released on Thursday, but it is now +5000 at DraftKings Sportsbook, tied with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and Minnesota Vikings in the latest odds.

While the Steelers didn't win a playoff game in the 2025 season, Rodgers still led them to an AFC North title, throwing for 3,322 yards, 24 touchdowns and just seven picks in 16 games. The Steelers were blown out by Houston in the wild card round, but it's clear that Rodgers was the best quarterback available for Pittsburgh if it wanted to make a run at a Super Bowl this season.

McCarthy and Rodgers won a Super Bowl together in Green Bay, and the veteran quarterback should have a pretty easy transition into McCarthy's offense ahead of the 2026 season. Mason Rudolph, Will Howard and rookie Drew Allar are the other options at quarterback for Pittsburgh, so adding Rodgers certainly raised the team's floor -- and ceiling -- for 2026.

Despite that, the Steelers still have worse odds than the Cincinnati Bengals (+2200) and Baltimore Ravens (+950) to win the Super Bowl. Pittsburgh is also +500 to repeat as the AFC North champion in the 2026 season.

Odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

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