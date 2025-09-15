Where Ohio State Buckeyes rank in latest AP Poll after victory against Ohio Bobcats
In a college football season where chalk has turned to dust, Ryan Day’s Ohio State Buckeyes have been the exception.
The Buckeyes’ dominant second half en route to a 37-9 win over Ohio University was enough to cement the No. 1 spot in the AP Poll for another consecutive week. Ohio State garnered 55 first-place votes in this week’s poll. The remaining 11 first place votes were scattered across Penn State (5), LSU (2), Miami FL (3) and Oregon (1).
Seven Big Ten teams occupy spots in the Top 25 poll.
Penn State (No. 2), Oregon (No. 6), and Illinois (No. 9) all remain in the Top 10 with Ohio State. After facing off twice last season, Oregon avoided Ohio State in conference play this year.
Quarterback Julian Sayin and the Buckeyes travel to Champaign to take on Illinois on October 11th and host the Nittany Lions on November 1st for this year’s annual clash.
Indiana (No. 19), Michigan (No. 21), and USC (No. 25) all remained ranked as well, with Indiana and Michigan both climbing multiple spots. Indiana and USC evade the Buckeyes in 2025, but Day heads to Ann Arbor to snap the four-year skid against Michigan on November 29th.
Nebraska was the lone team from the Big Ten to receive votes but not qualify for the Top 25. The SEC (11) is the only conference with more ranked teams than the Big Ten.
One of the biggest stories of the new AP Top 25 is Ohio State alumnus Marcus Freeman’s program. Notre Dame is the first team in over thirty seasons to begin a season ranked despite an 0-2 start. Freeman’s program has endured a three game losing streak dating back to Ohio State’s win over the Irish in the national championship game. Freeman’s defense has been awful under former Buckeye coach Chris Ash, allowing 68 points through two games.
The Buckeyes have a bye week before entering the gauntlet of Big Ten play.
After the bye week, Ohio State plays Washington and Minnesota before their first road test, a date with Luke Altmeyer’s No. 9 Fighting Illini. Should Ohio State walk out of Illinois undefeated, a tune up against Wisconsin separates Ohio State from what is potentially their second No. 1 vs No. 2 matchup of the season.
Ohio State has been ranked in the AP Poll every week since the beginning of the 2012 season, meaning Ryan Day has never coached a non-Top 25 team in his coaching career. If the opening of this season was any indication, that won’t change anytime soon.