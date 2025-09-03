Ohio State Football Wasn't Ranked No. 1 by Numerous AP Voters
The Ohio State Buckeyes sit atop the AP Poll after their goliath Week 1 win over the then-No. 1 Texas Longhorns. Not everyone had the Buckeyes atop the collegiate ranks, though. With numerous analysts and media members considered when ranking the teams in the AP Poll, not every week does everyone agree.
Many analysts had the Penn State Nittany Lions at the top of the poll, but the bulk of members had Ohio State, which is justified after its win over Texas.
The Buckeyes won 14-7 at home, in a game that neither offense was overly impressive. Given that the defensive tenacity was high and both teams have future first-round picks on that side of the ball, it was expected to be an intense defensive battle, but almost everyone thought more than 21 points would be scored.
That said, Ohio State came out on top, and that's all that really matters. Jumping from No. 3 to No. 1, the Buckeyes were often joined by the LSU Tigers and Nittany Lions. Here is a breakdown of every voter ballot for Week 2.
It was generally either Ohio State or Penn State, with LSU receiving a first-place vote as well.
For Ohio State, it will look to improve its performance in Week 2, taking on Grambling and expected to win by numerous touchdowns. The Buckeyes won by a touchdown in Week 1, but starting quarterback Julian Sayin had just 126 yards and no running back went over 70 on the ground. It wasn't an impressive offensive showing with really just one notable play, a 40-yard touchdown reception for Carnell Tate.
Easier matchups will be on the horizon for Ohio State, especially considering Texas has a defense that was often seen as the best in the country coming into the season. Ultimately, the Buckeyes were justified to be ranked the No. 1 team in the country, and after a dominant defensive display, it would be tough to view any team as a more proven contender, especially with Ohio State coming off a national championship victory a season ago.
Variety is the spice of life though.