Which Ohio State Freshman Already Look Ready to Play?

Ohio State started fall camp on Thursday, and while most of its big-time performers this season are upperclassmen, there are a few freshmen who look ready to play from Day 1.

Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) catches a pass during football training camp inside the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 7, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State nearly lost Henry when he considered flipping his commitment from the Buckeyes to another team last December, especially after offensive coordinator and wide receivers coach Brian Hartline took the head coaching job at the University of South Florida. However, after a few days of thinking, Henry ultimately signed with Ohio State. Now, he could have a big season ahead.

Henry is similar to Ohio State junior receiver Jeremiah Smith, who many scouting outlets ranked as the No. 1 wide receiver in his high school class. But it wouldn’t be fair to expect Henry to have the same level of success as Smith did as a true freshman.

Smith came to Ohio State in 2024 and quickly became the best receiver on the Buckeyes. It wasn't that Smith lacked talented receivers around him; Emeka Egbuka and Carnell Tate were also on the roster and were both drafted in the first round of the last two NFL drafts.

Henry should start the season as the No. 4 receiver. Smith, Brandon Inniss and UTSA transfer Devin McCuin are anticipated to be the top three receivers, but Henry could see a handful of snaps per game.

If Henry shows that he can handle the workload early, he might be able to see himself as a starter by the middle of the season.

Cornerback Jay Timmons

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Dominick Kelly (24) and cornerback Jay Timmons (25) take the field during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Ohio State is loaded at cornerback with Devin Sanchez, Jermaine Mathews Jr., Dominick Kelly and Earl Little Jr., but Timmons might be able to see a handful of important snaps.

It was telling that in the first few days of Ohio State fall camp, Timmons was getting first-team reps as the slot cornerback.

247Sports ranked Timmons as the fifth cornerback in the 2026 high school class and the fourth-highest recruit in Ohio State's class.

Ohio State quarterback Julian Sayin, who practices against Timmons every day, thinks he is a talented player.

“A really talented player,” Sayin said on Saturday, via ON3's Spencer Holbrook. “Somebody who is anticipating instead of reacting. Kind of has a nose for the ball, and a really good player. He’s challenging to go against.”

Timmons could be an x-factor on Ohio State's defense this season that many people likely didn’t anticipate.