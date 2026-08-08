Every Blue Chip Ohio State Football Recruit Ready to Make a Big Impact This Season

Ohio State will be relying on a handful of upperclassmen this season to get the job done, but it will also have a few true freshmen who could be looking to make an immediate impact.

Here are some of those players.

Wide Receiver Chris Henry Jr.

Wide receiver Chris Henry Jr. (15) lines up during the Ohio State football spring game at Ohio Stadium in Columbus on April 18, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Buckeyes have consistently produced some of the best receivers in the country, and Ohio State fans should get used to hearing Henry's name. Henry was the top player in Ohio State's 2026 recruiting class, with 247Sports ranking him as the No. 2 receiver and the 24th overall player.

Naturally, people will compare Henry to Jeremiah Smith, who performed exceptionally well as a true freshman in 2024, and may have the same high expectations for Henry. While Henry is certainly a great player, Smith is exceptional. Ohio State could benefit from using Henry this season, as it used Garrett Wilson as a true freshman in 2019.

Cornerback Jay Timmons

Ohio State Buckeyes cornerback Dominick Kelly (24) and cornerback Jay Timmons (25) take the field during the first practice of training camp at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center in Columbus on Aug. 6, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

As fall camp approached, it seemed unlikely that Timmons would have an opportunity to make an impact for Ohio State this season. But the first two days of practice showed that the Buckeyes hold him in high regard.

Timmons took the field with the first-team defense on Friday, playing the nickel corner position. 247Sports ranked him as the fifth-best cornerback in the 2026 class. The 5-foot-11 cornerback was initially committed to Florida State but flipped his commitment to the Buckeyes last November.

Running Back Legend Bey

Ohio State Buckeyes running back Legend Bey (2) listens to former wide receiver Carnell Tate during Student Appreciation Day spring practice at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center on April 4, 2026. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Bey has experienced quite the rollercoaster ride over the last eight months. He originally signed with Tennessee back in December but seemed hesitant about going there. Several factors, including family considerations, led Bey to sign with the Volunteers. However, Tennessee eventually released him from his signing, allowing him to head to Ohio State.

When Bey arrived at Ohio State in the spring, the coaches took his No. 2 jersey away and temporarily assigned him No. 44 due to disciplinary reasons. He also suffered an injury during spring ball that kept him out of the spring game. As fall camp began on Thursday, Bey was not present for that practice or even on Friday due to violating team rules.

Bey is one of the best athletes at Ohio State, and if he can resolve his off-the-field issues, he will have a chance to get the ball in his hands this fall. While Ohio State has listed Bey as a running back, it will likely use him all around the field.