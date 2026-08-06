Ohio State Football Freshman Most Likely to Surprise Everyone This Season

This year’s Ohio State side has talent in abundance, with a number of returning players and a healthy mix of eager freshmen, led by wide receiver Chris Henry Jr.

But this year’s freshman class runs deeper than just Henry Jr., who gets his chance to stand out at a position that lost Carnell Tate, Quincy Porter Jr. and Mylan Graham. Players such as Legend Bey and Blaine Bradford will look to fill the holes left by departing players for the NFL.

There is another player who has generated a lot of buzz among the Buckeyes coaches and teammates and will look to stamp his authority on Ohio State and live up to the hype his coaches have created.

Another five-star prospect that is being touted as a “special player”

Cornerback Jay Timmons has impressed both the coaching staff and his teammates with his preparation and talent in practice, with the freshman even getting a nod from star wide receiver Jeremiah Smith when asked about Timmons’ defense.

“Freshman Jay Timmons,” Smith said to Cleveland.com. “He’s going to be a very special player for us.”

Timmons signed with Ohio State as a five-star recruit in the 2026 class out of Gibsonia, Pennsylvania, where he starred at Pine-Richland High School.

He ranked as the No. 24 overall prospect in the class, the nation's No. 3 cornerback and the top player in Pennsylvania. Timmons was also one of two cornerbacks Ohio State signed in the class, joining four-star New Jersey standout Jordan Thomas.

“You can tell he’s prepared when he steps on the field,” OSU head coach Ryan Day said. “He’s got a physicality to him, a toughness to him, an edginess to him — which you’re looking for with a defensive back — and gritty and productive.”

Timmons highlights

Timmons emerged as one of Pennsylvania's top two-way players during his first season as a starter with Pine-Richland in 2024. As a junior, he totaled 42 tackles, 10 pass breakups, four interceptions and three forced fumbles while adding 40 receptions for 755 yards and eight touchdowns.

He helped lead Pine-Richland to an 11-2 record and the WPIAL Class 5A title, earning Pittsburgh Post-Gazette Fabulous 22 honors.

Timmons followed that with another stellar season as a senior, finishing with 37 tackles, five tackles for loss, nine pass breakups and one sack.

Offensively, Timmons caught 35 passes for 637 yards and 10 touchdowns while adding 111 rushing yards and two scores on 18 carries. He helped guide Pine-Richland back to the WPIAL Class 5A championship game.

Timmons' instincts and closing speed consistently put him around the football. He processes quickly, trusts what he sees and plays with the confidence to break on routes or attack downhill, leading to takeaways and stops at the point of attack.

His ball skills translated into a steady stream of interceptions and pass breakups in high school, and despite only being 5’11” and 185 pounds, he showed an eagerness to deliver physical hits that forced turnovers from the opposition.

A versatile defensive back, Timmons proved equally comfortable in man and zone coverage. He lined up at safety, nickel and outside corner throughout his high school career, showcasing the athleticism and football IQ to handle multiple roles across the secondary.

No question, Timmons will look to be a standout on a very talented Buckeyes roster.