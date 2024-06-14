Which Ohio State Star Will Have Highest Overall Rating in 'College Football 25'?
Ohio State Buckeyes fans are just weeks away from the release of "College Football 25."
The Buckeyes and 133 other college football teams will be featured in the game, including accurate renditions of their home stadiums, players and traditions. Despite all that has been released about the game, the unveiling of player ratings has yet to happen.
It is typical in most sports games to have a highest-rated player for every team (sometimes referred to as the "pictured athlete"). Case in point, LeBron James graces the screen whenever a player chooses to play as the Los Angeles Lakers in "NBA 2K24."
Assuming the pre-game screen for "College Football 25" will follow that same format, fans are left to speculate as to which Buckeyes star will be the in-game face of the Scarlet and Gray.
There is not one clear favorite, but rather several who could win the honor. Here are the three most likely options for the highest-rated Buckeye on "College Football 25."
Quinshon Judkins
This is the safest bet considering Quinshon Judkins was featured on the deluxe cover of "College Football 25." It would make sense that EA Sports would therefore put him as the best player from Ohio State.
Jack Sawyer
As the defense has become more responsible for Ohio State winning games, guys like Jack Sawyer have become more popular with Buckeye Nation. Sawyer has proven himself to be a dawg time in and time out and has a case to be this season's "Block O" jersey recipient with how much of a team leader he is.
Emeka Egbuka
It's strange to think veteran pass-catcher Emeka Egbuka is still not the clear face of the receiver room in the post-Marvin Harrison Jr. era. Star freshman Jeremiah Smith has stolen much of the spotlight, but Egbuka's skill and experience were evident during the 2024 Spring Game back in April.
Perhaps it's a good thing that Smith is distracting opposing teams from focusing on Egbuka.