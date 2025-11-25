Everything to know about the Michigan Wolverines ahead of Ohio State's rivalry game
It has been almost 2,200 days of Wolverine dominance when it comes to “The Game.”
As they march into Ann Arbor, the Buckeyes look to swing the rivalry back into their favor.
No. 18 Michigan (9-2, 7-1) hosts No. 1 Ohio State (11-0, 8-0) Saturday inside of Michigan Stadium in what will be a chance for every player on the Buckeyes’ squad to take home their first pair of golden pants. Opening as 11.5-point favorites, Ohio State has the ability to handily take care of the Wolverines.
If the past five years have told us anything about “The Game” though, especially last year’s unthinkable upset by Michigan, it is that anything can happen during rivalry week.
Michigan is riding a five-game winning streak heading into their final home game of the season, most recently topping the Maryland Terrapins (4-7, 1-7) 45-20. Wolverine quarterback Bryce Underwood had a solid game against the Terps, completing 16-of-23 for 215 yards and two touchdowns. Where Michigan shined on offense, however, and where they have all season, is in their run game.
Despite losing star running back Justin Haynes to a foot injury in October, and having Jordan Marshall sit out against Maryland, the Wolverine backfield still had an efficient outing. Led by Bryson Kuzdzal, the junior running back rushed for 100 yards and three scores. No matter who is healthy to start against the Buckeyes, Michigan’s run game will certainly be the focal point for Ohio State’s defense.
Underwood is also a rushing threat, running for 322 yards this season for five touchdowns. The freshman quarterback may have his hands full against defensive coordinator Matt Patricia’s unit, which handles dual-threat passers well.
Against some of the nation’s best rushing quarterbacks, Desmond Williams Jr. of Washington and Parker Navarro of Ohio, Ohio State’s defense held them to -25 yards. This season, Williams has rushed for 568 yards, and Navarro for 722. Whether rushing for a first down or simply scrambling to buy time, Ohio State must prevent Underwood from making plays with his legs.
The Wolverines aren’t alone in missing their biggest offensive weapons, as the Buckeyes still do not have an official ruling on whether wide receivers Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate will play in Ann Arbor.
Quarterback Julian Sayin was able to produce without his two best weapons against Rutgers, throwing for 157 yards and two touchdowns. While the Buckeyes’ passing game wasn’t as prolific as it had been in previous games, the run game took its place.
Finally beginning to get its footing, Ohio State’s backfield gained 213 yards and three touchdowns against Rutgers. Running back Bo Jackson continues to shine during his freshman year, giving the Buckeyes a solid No. 1 option at the position.
If Smith and Tate end up missing “The Game,” Jackson may be the star that gives Ohio State their first victory against the Wolverines since 2019. Similar to how he performed against the Scarlet Knights, tight end Max Klare could also have another breakout game if Ohio State’s wide receiver duo is sidelined.
For Ohio State, this is about as meaningful of a game as the national championship is. A win against Michigan would propel the program toward their first Big Ten championship game since 2019 and secure its No. 1 spot in the playoffs.
For the Wolverines, this isn’t just another opportunity to embarrass Buckeye football. For them, it is a chance to earn a spot in the College Football Playoffs and continue their win streak against their rival.
Simply put, Buckeye Nation cannot withstand another upset against Michigan. For everyone’s sake, the players, coach Ryan Day and the fans included, Ohio State must beat Michigan.