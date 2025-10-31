Why Ohio State's defense thrives without Jim Knowles ahead of his return
Former Ohio State defensive coordinator Jim Knowles abruptly ended his time with the Buckeyes to join Penn State Jan. 26, 2025, the day of Ohio State’s national championship celebration.
Now, the No. 1 Buckeyes host the unranked Nittany Lions on Saturday where Knowles, the defensive coordinator for Penn State, makes his return and looks to prove why he deserves to be the highest-paid assistant coach in the nation.
Ohio State coach Ryan Day spoke with the media Tuesday, discussing Knowles’ seemingly out-of-nowhere departure from the Buckeyes’ coaching staff and the emotions involved in the move.
“You’re seeing some things that maybe we’re not used to. But I guess when you look at the NFL, you see more of that than you would in college. I guess we’re getting more like the NFL,” Day said. “We try not to take those things personal, but we are human.”
Knowles was a part of OSU’s coaching staff from 2022-2024, rapidly improving the team’s defense year after year. During his first season as defensive coordinator, the Buckeye defense ranked No. 12 nationally in total defense, then jumped to No. 3 the year after. Last season, the defense ranked No. 1 in the nation in this category, allowing just 254.9 yards per game.
Matt Patricia took the role of defensive coordinator for the Buckeyes during the offseason, and despite Knowles’ departure, the 2025 Ohio State Buckeyes can still be found crowning the total defense rankings. Ohio State is allowing just 225.3 yards per game, an almost 15-point lead over second place, being the conference rival No. 6 Oregon Ducks.
All drama aside, which I’ll believe there will be little to none of, the fact of the matter is that a Penn State team with nothing to lose is heading into Ohio Stadium with one of the greatest defensive minds in college football. How will the Buckeyes fare against their old assistant coach?
Looking at the numbers, Penn State’s Knowles ran defense isn’t putting up fantastic stats. The Nittany Lions rank No. 25 in total defense this season, a sharp dip from their No. 5 ranking to end the previous season.
Where their defense does shine is in pass defense, with that unit being ranked top five in the nation. Knowles will surely have his hands full, however, against quarterback Julian Sayin and the two-headed wide receiver monster that is Jeremiah Smith and Carnell Tate.
Where Ohio State should look to is its run game, which has been lackluster so far this season, but has a huge opportunity Saturday to change the narrative. Penn State is allowing some of the highest rushing yards per game this season, at 173.
On the other hand, the Buckeyes’ 132 rushing yards per game also isn’t eye-popping but is bound to change with the emergence of freshman running back Bo Jackson, who already leads the team in rushing yards this season with 433 yards off 68 carries.
Knowles’ return to Ohio Stadium is not full of as much excitement now as it was when the Nittany Lions were ranked No. 2. Nevertheless, a rivalry game is a rivalry game, and even though the Buckeyes are 20.5-point favorites, the chance for Ohio State and Day to end the weekend victorious in this pseudo-revenge game is enough to give this game some interest.
It’s also Penn State vs. Ohio State, so there’s that too.