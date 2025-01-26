Ohio State Loses DC Jim Knowles to Big Ten Rival Days After Winning National Title
The Ohio State Buckeyes are losing one of their most important coaches just days after winning the 2024-25 CFP National Championship.
According to multiple reports, defensive coordinator Jim Knowles is leaving Columbus to become Penn State's defensive coordinator—a lateral move. The news was first reported by Yahoo Sports' Ross Dellenger.
Knowles takes over for former Nittany Lions defensive coordinator Tom Allen, who left State College earlier this month to join Dabo Swinney's staff at Clemson.
According to Sports Illustrated's Bryan Fischer, Knowles' contract with Penn State puts him over the $3 million per year mark and will make him the highest-paid coordinator in all of college football. For context—as Fischer points out—he'll make more per year than some P4 head coaches. The contract is for three years and includes bonuses that "could take the three year deal into eight figure territory."
On their way to winning the 2024-25 CFP national championship, Ohio State's defense ranked first in yards allowed, scoring defense, and red zone defense under Knowles's watch.
The 54-year-old long-time defensive coach has also served as the defensive coordinator for Duke (2010 to '17), and Oklahoma State ('18 to '21). Knowles' lone head coaching job was with the Cornell Big Red from 2004 to '09.
He joins a Penn State team that finished 13-3 his season, losing to the Notre Dame Fighting Irish in the CFP Semifinal.