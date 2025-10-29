Buckeyes DC Matt Patricia receives high praise for brilliant Ohio State defense
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been rolling through the college football season with relative ease as they have dominated most teams that they have come across, but it's the job of defensive coordinator Matt Patricia that has caught everyone's attention.
97.1 The Fan host Timmy Hall appeared on the BIGPLAY Sports Network's "BIGPLAY Cleveland Show," where he praised Patricia's performance and how he has been able to get the defense to where they are currently.
"The guy's brilliant when it comes to defensive football. He had talked about this before he came back to and chose the Ohio State job, where, in his time away from the NFL, he started to study college football a little bit more. He started to take a closer peek."
While this Buckeyes defense was good in their run to the national title last year, this year's unit feels different from the one that took the field in 2024. Patricia brings a little bit of that NFL pedigree to the college game that has elevated this defense to be even better than they were a season ago.
Through seven games, Ohio State is ranked first in the nation in points allowed per game at 5.9, the only school in college football to allow fewer than 10 points per game. They are also first in the country in total defense, allowing just 216.9 points per game.
Patricia has not only been a great play caller at the college level, but has also developed some of the best talent in the nation. Everyone knew that Caleb Downs was already the top defensive player in college football entering the season, but his game has matured into one that will allow him to do more in the NFL.
There are other players on the Buckeyes who have elevated their games into first-round talents in the NFL come the next year or two. Linebacker Arvell Reese is one of the best all-around defenders in college football, from helping in pass coverage to pass-rushing on the outside. Defensive end Caden Curry is one of the best pure edge rushers in all of college football.
This is a defensive unit that can do it all, from stopping the pass to rushing the quarterback to clogging running lanes. Ohio State's defense is fundamentally sound and disciplined in everything they do. All of that is because of Patricia's coaching, as he is no doubt the best assistant coach in college football right now.