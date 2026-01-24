Why Ohio State Should Pursue This Former Player As Its Next Offensive Coordinator

This offseason, the Ohio State Buckeyes saw their former offensive coordinator, Brian Hartline leave to accept the head coaching position at South Florida.

As of Friday, Ohio State still hasn't announced an offensive coordinator, but it seems closer to making a decision. With college football wrapping up on Monday, the new season has officially kicked off.

There’s a possibility that head coach Ryan Day is considering an offensive coordinator hire from the NFL. If the Buckeyes are aiming to bring in someone from the professional ranks, a former Ohio State player could be a solid option.

Ohio State should call J.T. Barrett

Former Ohio State quarterback J.T. Barrett has been on the NFL coaching scene since 2022. He started with the Detroit Lions as an offensive assistant and worked his way up to become the Chicago Bears quarterbacks coach this season.

The Bears enjoyed an outstanding season, largely due to their second-year quarterback, Caleb Williams. Chicago made Williams the top pick in the 2024 NFL Draft. Although his rookie season had its ups and downs, it was somewhat overshadowed by the mid-season firing of head coach Matt Eberflus.

Chicago brought on former Lions offensive coordinator Ben Johnson as their head coach this season, and Barrett joined him. Many believe Johnson is one of the top offensive minds in the NFL, and having Barrett work alongside him could be a fantastic opportunity to bring valuable experience back to Ohio State.

Ohio State boasts a rich pool of NFL talent on offense, and hiring an offensive coach with NFL experience could be a game-changer. The Buckeyes made a significant move last offseason when they brought in defensive coordinator Matt Patricia, and a similar step on the offensive side could pay off big time.

The Buckeyes should consider hiring an offensive coordinator with experience as an NFL offensive coordinator or even as a head coach. However, if they can’t secure one of those candidates, they should definitely look into bringing on Barrett.

Barrett is a true definition of what it means to be a Buckeye, playing for Ohio State from 2014 to 2017 and starting 50 games. His journey as a starter began in 2014 when the team's quarterback, Braxton Miller suffered an injury during fall camp, ending Miller's season.

Barrett also ended up getting injured in the same season, but he put the Buckeyes in a position to win a national championship, which backup quarterback Cardale Jones ultimately secured.

Ohio State should have a lengthy list of offensive coordinator candidates, and Barrett should definitely be near the top.