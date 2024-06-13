Younger Brother of Jeremiah Smith He'll 'Be A Better Player' Than Ohio State Star
The Ohio State Buckeyes signed five-star Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as part of an elite 2024 recruiting haul.
And despite being just one of 22 players that constitued the nation's No. 4 overall class, Smith, as the consensus No. 1 ranked player in the country, Smith was obviously the crowned jewel of the haul.
So far, Smith has not disappointed either, immediately ascending to the top of Buckeyes depth chart at receiver, and losing his black stripe faster than any other player in program history.
In other words, it is going to be hard for any incoming freshman to live up to expectations that Smith has set going forward - especially if he has the kind of season that most are expecting him to have on the field.
Despite that, Smith's younger brother Angelo is not going to be one to shy away from those expectations. In fact, as the 2027 recruit told Eleven Warriors in a recent interview, he believes that he can be a better player than Jeremiah.
“I feel like I'm gonna be a better player than him, I know that,” Smith told Eleven Warriors. “I play both sides of the ball. I’m definitely a game-changer.”
Obviously, those are big words for a rising sophomore. However, given his lineage and the fact that he is two-way player, the sky could be the limit for the younger Smith.
As it stands, he currently holds three offers from Miami, Akron and Toledo, with the Hurricanes one sitting as the lone power conference offer.
However, his recent visit with the Buckeyes appears to have made a major impression, and the opportunity of following in his brother's footsteps and joining the Buckeyes, could be very hard to pass up.
“It would just be a legacy,” Smith told Eleven Warriors. “Hopefully, if I have kids, they come here as well, so it'd be great.”