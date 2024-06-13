Buckeyes Now

Younger Brother of Jeremiah Smith He'll 'Be A Better Player' Than Ohio State Star

Jeremiah Smith is one of the best prospects to ever sign with the Ohio State Buckeyes. And his brother Angelo, believes that he can be an even better player than Jeremiah when he gets his chance.

Matt Galatzan

April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Despite the Spring Game being televised for the first time there were still plenty of fans in the stands at Ohio Stadium.
April 13, 2024; Columbus, Ohio, USA; Ohio State Buckeyes wide receiver Jeremiah Smith (4) playing for the scarlet team can't reel in a pass while defended by cornerback Davison Igbinosun (1) of the gray team of the during the first half of the LifeSports Spring Game at Ohio Stadium on Saturday. Despite the Spring Game being televised for the first time there were still plenty of fans in the stands at Ohio Stadium. / Barbara J. Perenic/Columbus Dispatch /
In this story:

The Ohio State Buckeyes signed five-star Chaminade-Madonna Prep (Hollywood, FL) wide receiver Jeremiah Smith as part of an elite 2024 recruiting haul.

And despite being just one of 22 players that constitued the nation's No. 4 overall class, Smith, as the consensus No. 1 ranked player in the country, Smith was obviously the crowned jewel of the haul.

So far, Smith has not disappointed either, immediately ascending to the top of Buckeyes depth chart at receiver, and losing his black stripe faster than any other player in program history.

In other words, it is going to be hard for any incoming freshman to live up to expectations that Smith has set going forward - especially if he has the kind of season that most are expecting him to have on the field.

Despite that, Smith's younger brother Angelo is not going to be one to shy away from those expectations. In fact, as the 2027 recruit told Eleven Warriors in a recent interview, he believes that he can be a better player than Jeremiah.

“I feel like I'm gonna be a better player than him, I know that,” Smith told Eleven Warriors. “I play both sides of the ball. I’m definitely a game-changer.”

Obviously, those are big words for a rising sophomore. However, given his lineage and the fact that he is two-way player, the sky could be the limit for the younger Smith.

As it stands, he currently holds three offers from Miami, Akron and Toledo, with the Hurricanes one sitting as the lone power conference offer.

However, his recent visit with the Buckeyes appears to have made a major impression, and the opportunity of following in his brother's footsteps and joining the Buckeyes, could be very hard to pass up.

“It would just be a legacy,” Smith told Eleven Warriors. “Hopefully, if I have kids, they come here as well, so it'd be great.”

Published
Matt Galatzan

MATT GALATZAN

Matt Galatzan is the Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com, AllAggies.com, and the Managing Editor of BuckeyesNow.com and TheGroveReport.com He is also the Editor-In-Chief of RamDigest.com and TexansDaily.com. Galatzan graduated from the University of Mississippi, where he studied integrated marketing communications, with minors in journalism and business administration. Galatzan started in the sports journalism industry under Mike Fisher at DallasBasketball.com in 2014, which at the time was part of the 247Sports network. He also spent two years covering the SMU Mustangs for PonyStampede.com on the 247Sports network. When DallasBasketball.com and CowboysCountry.com moved over to Sports Illustrated's Fan Nation network in 2020, Galatzan followed suit, eventually being taking over as the Managing Editor and Publisher of LonghornsCountry.com and AllAggies.com a year later. Through the years, Galatzan has conducted a handful of high-profile one-on-one interviews to add to his resume — in both writing and podcasting. Some of his biggest interviews have been with Mavs owner Mark Cuban, former Longhorns players Dan Neil and Phil Dawson, and many other recruits, and current/former players for each of the teams he has covered. Galatzan is also a full-time employee in the digital media department for Audacy and KRLD FM's 105.3 The Fan in Dallas, which is the official radio home of the Dallas Cowboys. You can find Galatzan on all major social media channels, including Twitter on @MattGalatzan For any inquiries, please email matt.galatzan@gmail.com

Home/News