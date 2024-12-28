Nick Saban Brutally Rips Ohio State Buckeyes Fans
The Ohio State Buckeyes are preparing to face the Oregon Ducks in the Rose Bowl and may have the opportunity to play for a national championship next month.
However, some Ohio State fans are still hung up on their fourth straight loss to the Michigan Wolverines.
The Buckeyes were upset by Michigan in Columbus during the regular-season finale, which, for some Ohio State fans, has put a damper on the team's College Football Playoff run.
Former college football coach Nick Saban—who is no stranger to winning championships—thinks that Buckeyes fans are being a bit ridiculous.
"These Ohio State fans have a psychotic obsession with Michigan and they need to go get therapy or something to try to get it fixed," Saban said during an appearance on the Pat McAfee Show. "They have a chance to win the national championship and here you are, nobody's excited about their opportunity to play [against Oregon] because they lost to Michigan, which was a tough game."
The Ohio State-Michigan rivalry is one of the most fierce in sports, so you can understand why the fans take it so seriously.
But Saban has a point.
The ultimate goal is to win a national title; not to beat Michigan. It's almost as if some Buckeyes fans would rather beat the Wolverines but not win a championship rather than vice versa.
That being said, Ohio State was widely expected to beat Michigan last month, as the Wolverines went just 7-5 to finish the year and had miserable quarterback play throughout 2024.
For that reason, Buckeyes fans are still a bit hot. But hopefully, that will all be pushed to the side if Ohio State defeats Oregon on New Year's Day.