What is the Biggest 'Concern' for Ohio State Football in 2024?
Too much of a good thing is still too much.
The Ohio State Buckeyes have more than their fair share of high-quality options at the quarterback position. Between Kansas State transfer Will Howard, rising junior Devin Brown, and two of the best freshmen recruits in the country, the Buckeyes are more than set.
However, Ohio State head coach Ryan Day says the competition for any decision on a starter is still ongoing. Day has remained steadfast in that position, even following the 2024 Spring Game last month.
“No, I don’t think we’ve narrowed it down, but you’re seeing guys making certain plays and certain things that are showing up in practice," Day said. "I wouldn't say I'm ready to name a starter or anything like that, but there's been good competition, and guys have made plays."
247Sports thinks the lack of a clear starter will only lead to problems.
"Ohio State has talent and it likely comes down to Will Howard or Devin Brown, but no one did enough to earn the spot or even separate from the pack," the story read. "Last season's team took a step back without elite quarterback play, and the Buckeyes are still searching to find that this offseason."
Both fans and media alike believe the Buckeyes have one of (if not the) best rosters in the country. That being said, not having a publicly named starter who can spend this time working with the other first-stringers could lessen the effectiveness of the talent at other positions.
For now, Buckeye Nation will simply have to wait patiently until Day changes his stance on his quarterbacks, or until the season opener against the Akron Zips in late August.