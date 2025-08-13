Ohio State Buckeyes' Star Freshman Expected to Make Massive Impact
The Ohio State Buckeyes have been a solid program in terms of developing players in the secondary over the last several seasons.
Think back to Jeff Okudah, who was among the best in the college landscape and went on to be a top first-round pick. While that didn't necessarily translate to the NFL, he was able to make a living because of how well the Buckeyes developed and showed his talent.
That's likely a part of why Devin Sanchez chose Ohio State. Sanchez was a five-star talent and has been getting rave reviews with the Buckeyes during his camp and preseason action. Sanchez and Caleb Downs will headline a secondary that might be primed to be the best in football.
In looking at the top freshmen and their projected impact, ESPN's Billy Tucker ranked Sanchez No. 4 in terms of the top freshman in 2025. Dakorien Moore for the Oregon Ducks took home the top spot with the Michigan Wolverines' Bryce Underwood No. 2.
That said, here's what Tucker said on Sanchez.
"In practice, Sanchez is going toe-to-toe with the best group of receivers in the country -- matching up against Jeremiah Smith and Co. Sanchez, a former five-star recruit, is ready for immediate playing time this fall from a physical and mental standpoint. The highest-rated Ohio State cornerback commit since 2006, Sanchez will face plenty of pressure but has all the intangibles to deliver. His elite combination of size (6-2), speed (10.69 100-meter dash) and athleticism will be difficult to keep on the sideline. The freshman can win in one-on-one situations and has the confidence and speed to run vertically with faster Big Ten receivers and contest the jump ball. Though he still might enter Week 1 as the third corner, expect plenty of meaningful snaps out of the gate," Tucker noted.
Sanchez, who is from Houston, TX, was the 5th-best player nationally. Coming from Texas to Ohio State instead of to the Longhorns or Aggies or Red Raiders was a huge get for the Buckeyes.
How good could Sanchez be?
Well, PFF noted that some might be calling him the Jeremiah Smith of defense, and that would be mighty praise for the rising star.
Sanchez is primed to start for the Buckeyes, and he will be tested early with Ohio State hosting the No. 1-ranked Longhorns on August 30. Against Arch Manning, one of the Heisman hopefuls, Sanchez will have an early challenge.