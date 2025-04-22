Ohio State Buckeyes Star Made Major Impression During NFL Draft Interviews
Emeka Egbuka spent the last two seasons behind two of the best wide receivers to ever wear the Scarlet and Gray. He emerged during the Ohio State Buckeyes’ playoff run on the national stage and started turning people’s heads.
Now as the NFL Draft is just a few short days away, Egbuka has become one of the most beloved draft prospects on the board.
On Monday, ESPN NFL Analyst Peter Schrager said Egbuka has “won the interview process and is universally beloved” as a person and that just adds to what he can do on the field.
Those in Columbus are more than familiar with what Egbuka can do between the white lines. If he were any of the other 133 Division 1 FBS schools, he would be the number one receiver and would lead the team in yards.
Unfortunately for him, he found himself as the second option in Columbus in back to back years. It didn’t stop him from producing at a high level.
In 2024, he compiled 81 catches for 1,011 yards and 10 touchdowns on the year. He had at least five catches and 51 yards in each of the four playoff games. The lasting Egbuka memory for Ohio State will be the touchdown that he caught in the Rose Bowl against the Oregon Ducks.
Egbuka is a special talent and now the world has discovered his character. He was one of the unquestioned leaders of both the Buckeyes’ offense and the entire team. On countless occasions, superstar Jeremiah Smith referenced the Egbuka as a leader and a teacher helping the young phenom along the way.
When he does hear his name called on Thursday or Friday night, that team he goes to will be getting significantly better. He has the tools to be an elite wide receiver in the NFL and he has the character to be around the league for a very, very long time.
It is no surprise that he has won the pre-draft interview process and is universally beloved by many of the NFL organizations.