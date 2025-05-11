Ohio State Buckeyes Making All-Out Effort for Top Class of 2026 LB
The Ohio State Buckeyes had arguably the best defense in the county last season, and they are going to be trying to continue that trend well into the future. Ohio State recently added Matt Patricia, a well-known NFL mind to its coaching staff to run the show, and he's been out on the recruiting trail recently.
Patricia, Tim Walton and James Laurinaitis, one of the best defenders the Buckeyes have had in their lengthy history, visited the top linebacker. Tyler Atkinson is predicted to stay in his home state and go to the University of Georgia, and the Buckeyes staff is hoping to change that. Atkinson is the leader of an AAAAAA program in Georgia, one of the best in the state.
They send a trio of minds to visit him on Friday to ideally sway his thinking and aid a decision to Columbus. That said, Atkinson seemed excited about the visit which should bode well for Ohio State moving forward.
Atkinson plays at Grayson High School and is from Loganville, GA. He is ranked as the 8th-best player in the Class of 2026 and has landed a Crystal Ball Prediction to Georiga. However, the Clemson Tigers, Auburn Tigers, and Alabama Crimson Tide all seem to be in the mix alongside the Buckeyes and Bulldogs. Ohio State has Walton and Perry Eliano recruiting the star linebacker.
Here's part of what 247Sports Director of Scouting Andrew Ivins said of Atkinson. The site has his compared to Roquan Smith of the Baltimore Ravens.
"Highly-productive inside linebacker that can emerge as the soul of a defense with his instincts and athleticism. Owns more of a streamlined build at this stage, but is blessed with a longer frame and should have no issues eventually carrying 225 pounds or more," Ivins said.
The Buckeyes are expected to get Cincete Johnson and have a commitment from Simeon Caldwell, both of which are top-7 linebackers in the class. While Atkinson would be a massive addition, it isn't a make-or-break situation for the Buckeyes defense.