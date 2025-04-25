Ohio State’s 2021 WR Room Stamped As Greatest Of All Time
In the spring of 2021, the Ohio State Buckeyes' wide receivers room featured the following players:
1. Garrett Wilson
2. Chris Olave
3. Jameson Williams
4. Jaxon Smith-Njigba
5. Marvin Harrison Jr
6. Emeka Egbuka
Not only is that just an elite group of college wide receivers, but this is a collection of guys who all played the same position at the same university at the same time, who all were drafted in the first round of the NFL Draft.
To truly understand how absurd that is, here is the percentage probability.
Every year, somewhere between four and six wide receivers are chosen in the first round. Assuming that there are six receivers on an active college football roster and there are 134 FBS Division 1 Universities, that means there are 804 Division 1 wideouts every year.
According to this math, since 2021, there have been a max of 24 wide receivers selected in the first round out of 3,216 Division One wide receivers, good for 0.7 percent. Of those 24 selections, six came from the same room.
That is an insane collection of talent.
Egbuka is the bookend to this era of Buckeye wide receivers. This group of guys is still proving their worth in the league as Chris Olave, Garrett Wilson and Williams have all signed their fifth-year extensions with the Jets, Saints, and Lions respectively.
JSN has found a home in Seattle, while Harrison Jr. is trying to make his mark in Arizona.
Egbuka enters the league as an absolute game-changer in one of the best wide receiver rooms in the NFL. He has everything that any coach could ever want. He is so intelligent, especially while running routes, he has the best hands you’ll ever see, his athleticism is off the charts, and his character is second to none. He has all of the tools to excel in Tampa Bay.
Ohio State’s 2021 wide receiver class is just one draft night decision away from being the undisputed greatest position group of all time.