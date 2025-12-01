How Ohio State fans can maximize their Big Ten Championship weekend in Indianapolis
The sold-out showdown between No. 1 Ohio State and No. 2 Indiana marks the first-ever top-two matchup in Big Ten Championship history — and it’s expected to draw nearly 70,000 fans to Indianapolis.
The Buckeyes haven’t played in a Big Ten title game in five years, and they haven’t taken the field in front of a packed Lucas Oil Stadium since 2019.
Indiana may enjoy a slight “homefield” advantage, but with Indianapolis less than a three-hour drive from Columbus, thousands of Buckeye fans are still making the trip. Here’s your guide to maximizing Big Ten Championship weekend — whether you scored a ticket or not.
Big Ten Fan Fest (Friday, Dec. 5–Saturday, Dec. 6)
For fans arriving early, Fan Fest functions as a massive indoor tailgate that brings Buckeye Nation together before kickoff. Anyone with a game ticket receives free access at the Indiana Convention Center, but standalone tickets are also available for those without.
Inside the 200,000-square-foot space, fans can enjoy interactive football games, appearances from Brutus, performances from The Best Damn Band in the Land, youth clinics hosted by USA Football, giveaways, and a full Big Ten Store featuring exclusive championship merchandise.
Joey Chestnut Wing Eating Contest
A staple of championship weekend, world-famous eater Joey Chestnut returns to Indianapolis — but this time swapping his classic St. Elmo shrimp cocktail for Hermanaki wings.
Fans with Fan Fest admission can watch Chestnut take on other top-ranked Major League Eating competitors in one of the most entertaining events of the weekend.
Where to Eat Near Lucas Oil Stadium
Indianapolis has become a reliable food city, and Buckeye fans don’t need to travel far from the stadium to find great options. The historic St. Elmo Steak House is the city’s most recognizable pick, but other favorites like Tavern on South, Harry & Izzy’s, and Bru Burger Bar are all within walking distance.
Where to Stay
Downtown Indianapolis offers dozens of hotels within walking distance of Lucas Oil Stadium, making it easy for fans to stay close to the action. Hotels near the Convention Center, Georgia Street, or the Wholesale District typically fill with Ohio State fans and provide easy access to both Fan Fest and game-day activities. Booking ASAP is essential.
Parking and Transportation
Stadium parking sells out quickly, so fans should consider reserving spots in advance. Rideshare pickup zones are located on the east and south sides of Lucas Oil Stadium, and the downtown area is extremely walkable for fans who are staying nearby.
Expect heavy traffic on Saturday afternoon as both fan bases converge.
Watching From Home
If you aren’t traveling to Indianapolis, the Big Ten Championship kicks off at 8 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 6, airing on FOX.
Fans can also stream the game through services that carry the network, including the FOX Sports app, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, and YouTube TV.