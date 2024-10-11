Ohio State Football: Preview and Prediction Week 7 vs No. 3 Oregon Ducks
The Ohio State Buckeyes will face the team's toughest matchup so far this season in the Oregon Ducks on Saturday. Here's everything you need to know before the big game.
No. 2 Ohio State Buckeyes vs No. 3 Oregon Ducks
Eugene, OR
7:30 PM
NBC/Peacock
After outscoring opponents 230-34 in the program's first five games this year, head coach Ryan Day is set to encounter his biggest matchup against the Ducks.
Led by head coach Dan Lanning, Oregon has proven to be a well-rounded team in 2024. The newest-addition to the Big Ten is 5-0 heading into Saturday's contest, with two big wins in conference play against UCLA and Michigan State.
Like the Buckeyes, the Ducks have yet to face a true test this season. Oregon was on the brink of losing to Boise State in Week 2, but were luckily able to pull out a close victory over the Broncos, 37-34.
Even though the team has yet to face a program in the top 10 this year, quarterback Dillon Gabriel and running back Jordan James have done a solid job of commanding the offense. Oregon's main calling card, however, is the team's prolific defensive line. Senior Jordan Burch and sophomore Matayo Uiagalelei have combined for 8.5 sacks this year, which puts more pressure on Ohio State's offensive line.
This is also quarterback Will Howard's first true test as a Buckeye. The former Kansas State Wildcat has thrown for over 1,200 yards this season, along with 12 touchdowns and three interceptions. Howard's dual-threat ability will come in handy against a defensive line that will likely get after the veteran quarterback.
The X-Factor: OSU's Run Game
Despite having one of the best pass rushing combos in college football, the Ducks have struggled this season at stopping the run game.
Through Oregon's first five games in 2024, the defense has allowed an average of 101.4 rushing yards per game. This low margin ranks eighth in the Big Ten and is one spot below Northwestern. Boise State running back and Heisman Trophy-hopeful Ashton Jeanty had 192 rushing yards and three touchdowns against the Ducks defense.
While Jeanty is a one-of-a-kind player, the Buckeyes' running back duo of Quinshon Judkins and TreVeyon Henderson are widely considered to be the best one-two punch in all of college football. If offensive coordinator Chip Kelly can get his run game going early, Ohio State could find success on offense.