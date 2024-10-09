Ohio State vs. Oregon: Three Key Storylines With Critical Matchup Looming
After a huge victory at home against the Iowa Hawkeyes in Week 6, the Ohio State Buckeyes are set to take on the No. 3 ranked Oregon Ducks in what many believe could be the biggest game this season.
Here are three key storylines to watch for as the Buckeyes take on Oregon.
How Will The Buckeyes Handle A Top 5 Opponent?
Ohio State has done a tremendous job so far this season, but head coach Ryan Day will face his first true test of the season against Oregon.
The program has done a good job of maintaining a top-three spot in the AP polls this year despite all the upsets that have occurred. Now that the Buckeyes are tasked with traveling to Eugene to take on one of the best teams in the country, can they continue their recent success?
Depending on how the rest of the season unravels, this battle could be a preview for the Big Ten Conference Championship and determine seating in the College Football Playoffs.
Will Ohio State Struggle In The First Half?
The Buckeyes' offense has an ongoing issue of slow starts to games during the 2024 season. While the unit has been able to get away with poor first half performances against weaker opponents this year, this will not work against the No. 3 team in nation.
In Week 6, Ohio State was held to seven points in the first half against Iowa. Quarterback Will Howard threw for one touchdown and one interception, which caused panic amongst Buckeye fans. But just like the rest of the games this season, Howard and the rest of the offense were able to flip the switch in the second half, resulting in yet another win.
Oregon has played efficient football on both sides of the ball, which could cause trouble for the Buckeyes if the team gets off to a rocky start in the first half.
How Does Will Howard Look In A Primetime Matchup?
The Week 7 matchup against Oregon will be pivotal for the Buckeyes in the team's journey to reaching the National Championship. However, the contest will be Howard's first big-time game as Ohio State's quarterback.
One of the main criticism of former Buckeyes quarterback Kyle McCord was his inability to shine in big games. This led to Day looking for someone new to run his offense in 2024.
Howard has proven to be a perfect fit in offensive coordinator Chip Kelly's scheme, taking care of business through five games this season. But the true test of whether the veteran quarterback can stand out in primetime games will finally be tested against the Ducks.