This Ohio State Buckeye Is Primed For A Massive Game Against Notre Dame
The Ohio State Buckeyes saw an unsung hero step up against the Texas Longhorns in the Cotton Bowl in sophomore wide receiver Carnell Tate.
Tate led the team in receptions and receiving yards against the team's previous contest with seven catches for 87 yards. One of the main reason why the sophomore wideout was able to excel against the SEC powerhouse was due to Texas' defensive scheme that Notre Dame will likely favor on Monday. The Longhorns used a "bracket coverage" over freshman standout Jeremiah Smith, which limited the young receiver in the passing game.
The Fighting Irish, despite losing star cornerback Benjamin Morrison after sustaining a season-ending injury in Oct, are still fully equipped in the secondary. Notre Dame's Christian Gray and Leonard Moore have stepped up this season in the place of Morrison, as well as safety Xavier Watts.
With all of the attention likely being on Smith and veteran Emeka Egbuka on offense, Tate could see another uptick in production in the National Championship. Head coach Ryan Day told reporters this week that Tate will have an opportunity to have great matchups.
“He’s going to have an opportunity to have great matchups,” Day said, “and he’s got to win.”
While Tate has played behind two NFL-caliber wideouts this season, the former five-star recruit managed to record 50 catches for 698 receiving yards and four touchdowns so far this season. Heading into the program's matchup against the Longhorns, Tate had two catches for a total of 28 yards in Ohio State's two CFP contests against the Tennessee Volunteers and Oregon Ducks. But when opposing teams attempt to take away Smith, the young pass catcher emerges as a primary target for quarterback Will Howard.
In the Buckeyes' final regular-season game against the Michigan Wolverines, Tate once again led the team in receptions and receiving yards with six catches for 58 yards. With Notre Dame's defensive coordinator Al Golden likely to take away Ohio State's main offensive catalyst in Smith on Monday, look for Tate to have another big game.