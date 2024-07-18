4-Star Defensive Tackle Jarquez Carter Picks The Ohio State Buckeyes
Ohio State's extraordinary success with the 2025 class continued on Thursday. Four-star defensive tackle Jarquez Carter announced his commitment to the Ohio State Buckeyes at 5 PM ET on 247 Sports.
The 6'2", 284-pound prospect from Florida chose the Buckeyes over in-state schools theMiami Hurricanes, UCF Knights and Florida Gators. The Penn State Nittany Lions were also one of his top five schools.
The Buckeyes had been the favorites to land a commitment from Carter for a little while now. Now that it has been made official, the Buckeyes have six defensive line commits in the 2025 class. Carter joins fellow defensive tackles Maxwell Roy and Trajen Odom, along with defensive ends Zion Grady, Zahir Mathis and London Merritt.
The Buckeyes now have an impressive 24 commitments in this recruiting cycle from 2025 prospects.
The Buckeyes are getting a game-wrecker with Carter. In his junior season of high school football, the defensive tackle had 67 tackles, 37 tackles-for-loss, nine sacks and 15 hurries. He was constantly generating pressure and flashing his explosiveness for such a big body on the defensive line.
As a prospect, Carter ranked as the No. 42 defensive tackle on 247 Sports' composite rankings. He is the No. 55 prospect in Florida and ranks in the Top 400 nationally.
Carter will now get the opportunity to further develop his game in Columbus with the Ohio State Buckeyes and long-time defensive line coach Larry Johnson. With Johnson's experience and work on technique to fully capitalize on Carter's explosiveness, the Buckeyes feel like a good spot for him. He will look to make an impact in Jim Knowles' defense soon enough.