5-Star CB Commit Devin Sanchez Already A True Ohio State Buckeye At Heart
With the early release of EA Sports College Football 25 happening on Monday, the trolling of college football rivals has already been in full swing. The Ohio State Buckeyes have one star 2025 commit who is already very focused on beating the school's archrival Michigan.
Five-star cornerback Devin Sanchez is yet to play his senior season of high school football, but appears to be excited for the time to come when he gets to put on that Ohio State jersey. The 6'2", 180-pound corner is considered a top three cornerback in the 2025 recruiting class. Not only is he talented on the field, but he's good with the sticks as well.
Sanchez took to social media after playing the new college football video game and made sure to let everyone know that the Michigan Wolverines were no match for him. Not only did he hang 104 points on the team up north, but he also shut them out in the College Football Playoff National Championship Game.
Although Sanchez won't be suiting up for the Buckeyes against Michigan for another year, it is safe to assume that Ohio State fans will appreciate the commitment from the young corner. This could put him on the path to instant fan favorite status when he first steps on campus as a freshman.
Prior to that time, Sanchez will look to dominate in his final season at the high school ranks. North Shore High School have been Class 6A D1 state runner-ups the last two seasons in Texas. Sanchez will look to be a major part in securing their first championship since 2021.