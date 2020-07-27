An interesting development in the recruitment of standout 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) has taken place with Ohio State now offering a scholarship to his younger brother, Aidan.

Tristan Leigh, widely regarded as a top-15 player nationally and ranked No. 5 at his position in the newest SI All-American Watch List rankings, listed the Buckeyes in his top-five schools last week.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle is a standout for Robinson Secondary High School and is also considering fellow powerhouses LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Aidan, a class of 2023 lineman, is only entering his sophomore year in high school but has now received his second Division I/Big Ten offer as of late. Maryland also extended a scholarship to Aidan, who was invited to participate in the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Delaware on July 24.

While it appears Tristan will not make an official commitment decision for a little while, Ohio State’s move of offering Aidan now is very interesting considering the timeframe. The NCAA Dead Period, barring on-campus visits, is currently in effect until the end of August.

Considered an excellent run-blocking left tackle, Leigh possesses strong footwork and easy movement out of the snap. While likely a left tackle in college, Leigh can also kick inside to play guard.

He would be a massive addition to Ohio State’s top-ranked 2021 class that already includes standout guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and tackle Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio). OSU offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has taken the lead on recruiting Leigh.

