BuckeyesNow
Top Stories
Football
Basketball
News

Recruiting: Ohio State Offers Aidan Leigh, Younger Brother of 2021 Target Tristan Leigh

Adam Prescott

An interesting development in the recruitment of standout 2021 offensive lineman Tristan Leigh (Fairfax, Va.) has taken place with Ohio State now offering a scholarship to his younger brother, Aidan.

Tristan Leigh, widely regarded as a top-15 player nationally and ranked No. 5 at his position in the newest SI All-American Watch List rankings, listed the Buckeyes in his top-five schools last week.

The 6-foot-5, 280-pound tackle is a standout for Robinson Secondary High School and is also considering fellow powerhouses LSU, Clemson, Alabama and Oklahoma.

Aidan, a class of 2023 lineman, is only entering his sophomore year in high school but has now received his second Division I/Big Ten offer as of late. Maryland also extended a scholarship to Aidan, who was invited to participate in the Elite Underclassmen Camp in Delaware on July 24.

While it appears Tristan will not make an official commitment decision for a little while, Ohio State’s move of offering Aidan now is very interesting considering the timeframe. The NCAA Dead Period, barring on-campus visits, is currently in effect until the end of August.

Considered an excellent run-blocking left tackle, Leigh possesses strong footwork and easy movement out of the snap. While likely a left tackle in college, Leigh can also kick inside to play guard.

He would be a massive addition to Ohio State’s top-ranked 2021 class that already includes standout guard Donovan Jackson (Bellaire, Texas) and tackle Ben Christman (Richfield, Ohio). OSU offensive line coach Greg Studrawa has taken the lead on recruiting Leigh.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram for continued coverage!

Comments

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

How MLB's CoVID Crisis Could Impact College Football

Major League Baseball chose not to put teams in a "bubble" and after one weekend, the Miami Marlins have at least 14 positive coronavirus cases. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

Bo Hoag Continues Strong Performance on PGA Tour

Former Ohio State All-American Bo Hoag shot his PGA Tour career-low in the final round of the 3M Open on Sunday. Read more.

Tyler Stephen

Buckeye Breakfast: OSU NFL Draft Projections, Michigan Loses Major Recruiting Opportunity

How high will Justin Fields go in next year's draft? And the best defensive tackled prospect in the country leaves the state of Michigan. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

How Ohio State Football Performed Against the Betting Line in 2019

Looking back at how the Buckeyes finished against the spread and total last season.

Adam Prescott

Ohio Lands 38 Football Prospects on SI All-American Watch List

Ohio has seventh-most players on the list, with six already committed to OSU.

Adam Prescott

Buckeye Breakfast: Damon Arnette Signs Contract, Kaden Saunders to Penn State

Former Buckeye cornerback inks rookie deal with the Raiders and local 2022 wide receiver chooses Nittany Lions.

Adam Prescott

Holtmann Displaying Consistent Recruiting Growth for Ohio State Basketball

Buckeyes on pace to have highest-rated class under fourth-year head coach.

Adam Prescott

by

Keegan Rice

Recruiting: Buckeyes Hold No. 1 Football Class, Rank No. 2 in Basketball

OSU currently features top-two classes in the 2021 cycle for both sports.

Adam Prescott

Top Buckeye Football Championship Moments of the Last 25 Years

The 1997 Rose Bowl, 2015 national title and many more crowning moments!

Eddie Marotta

Big Ten Preseason Roundtable Part 3: Strengths and Weaknesses

Each of the Big Ten publishers on the SI Network share their thoughts on their teams strengths and weaknesses heading into the season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick