Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

The Wisconsin football program continues stockpiling offensive linemen, and the Badgers got even more plentiful at the position Tuesday evening with the verbal commitment of 2021 standout Nolan Rucci from Lititz, Pa.

An SI All-American candidate, the mammoth 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle competes at Warwick High School and is arguably Pennsylvania’s top prospect. He chose Wisconsin over other finalists Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Clemson to join his brother, Hayden, a current tight end for the Badgers.

“It’s a huge get for Wisconsin,” said Jake Kocorowski, who has covered the Badgers since 2014. “Everything about him – stature, style of play, family pedigree – it’s going to be interesting how Wisconsin utilizes him.”

Wildly enough, the most recent top-five commits for Wisconsin have all been offensive linemen standing 6-foot-7 or taller. The program welcomed Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson in the 2020 group while also having JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman locked up for the 2021 class, which currently ranks No. 16 nationally.

“They are versatile, athletic, mobile players that will gain weight in the Wisconsin system but likely maintain athleticism,” Kocorowski said.

Head Coach Paul Chryst has guided the Badgers to an impressive 52-16 record over five years at the helm, but certainly doesn’t hit the recruiting trail alone. Fellow assistants like Joe Rudolph (offensive coordinator), Chris Haering (special teams) and others have found routine success in various aspects.

“They talk a lot about family and creating a home-like atmosphere,” Kocorowski added when asked about selling points used by the program. “On top of getting a world-class education, they sell what is going to happen after football.”

Defensive end TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, Wisc.) and tight end Jack Pugh (Hilliard, Ohio) are other notable commits to watch in the 2021 class. Pugh lives less than 20 minutes from Ohio State’s campus but will travel up north for college.

