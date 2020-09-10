SI.com
BuckeyesNow
HomeFootballBasketballNewsBaseballRecruiting
Search

Behind Enemy Lines - Wisconsin Football Recruiting

Adam Prescott

The Wisconsin football program continues stockpiling offensive linemen, and the Badgers got even more plentiful at the position Tuesday evening with the verbal commitment of 2021 standout Nolan Rucci from Lititz, Pa.

An SI All-American candidate, the mammoth 6-foot-8, 295-pound tackle competes at Warwick High School and is arguably Pennsylvania’s top prospect. He chose Wisconsin over other finalists Notre Dame, Michigan, Penn State and Clemson to join his brother, Hayden, a current tight end for the Badgers.

“It’s a huge get for Wisconsin,” said Jake Kocorowski, who has covered the Badgers since 2014. “Everything about him – stature, style of play, family pedigree – it’s going to be interesting how Wisconsin utilizes him.”

Wildly enough, the most recent top-five commits for Wisconsin have all been offensive linemen standing 6-foot-7 or taller. The program welcomed Trey Wedig and Jack Nelson in the 2020 group while also having JP Benzschawel and Riley Mahlman locked up for the 2021 class, which currently ranks No. 16 nationally.

“They are versatile, athletic, mobile players that will gain weight in the Wisconsin system but likely maintain athleticism,” Kocorowski said.

Paul Chryst - Wisconsin

Head Coach Paul Chryst has guided the Badgers to an impressive 52-16 record over five years at the helm, but certainly doesn’t hit the recruiting trail alone. Fellow assistants like Joe Rudolph (offensive coordinator), Chris Haering (special teams) and others have found routine success in various aspects.

“They talk a lot about family and creating a home-like atmosphere,” Kocorowski added when asked about selling points used by the program. “On top of getting a world-class education, they sell what is going to happen after football.”

Defensive end TJ Bollers (Tiffin, Iowa), safety Hunter Wohler (Muskego, Wisc.) and tight end Jack Pugh (Hilliard, Ohio) are other notable commits to watch in the 2021 class. Pugh lives less than 20 minutes from Ohio State’s campus but will travel up north for college.

Stay tuned to BuckeyesNow and all of our social media outlets (@BuckeyesNowSI) on Twitter, Facebook, Instagram and YouTube for continued coverage of the Big Ten and all things Ohio State Athletics!

Comments (2)
No. 1-2
ByKyleKelly
ByKyleKelly

The way Wisconsin churns out offensive linemen is impressive. With that being said, Ohio State has had its fair share of successful OL go into the NFL.

John Lawrence
John Lawrence

Cheese and sausage? How about cheese and cheese?

Recruiting

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OHIO STATE VIRTUAL GAME DAY: Buckeyes Open the 2020 Season at Illinois

Ohio State kicks off its virtual 2020 season at Memorial Stadium against the Fighting Illini in week one of the NCAA21 BuckeyesNow simulated season.

Brendan Gulick

by

Brendan Gulick

Buckeye Breakfast: Big Ten Hoops Still Planning to Play Non-Conference Games

Get the latest news on Big Ten basketball plans, plus when the league will vote on their new plans for the fall sports season. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Ohio Prospect Markus Allen Backs Away from Michigan

Northmont wide receiver verbally committed to the Wolverines in April but has now reopened his recruitment.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

Ohio A.G. Says Ohio State Can Sue Big Ten

Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost believes Ohio State has a legal case to be made against the Big Ten. He argues the Big Ten doesn't have the legal authority to cancel the football season. Read his case here.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

OPINION: It's Time for the Big Ten to Announce a Plan

It's been nearly a month since the Big Ten postponed the football season. That should be ample time to come up with a plan and give players, coaches and fans a path forward. Read more.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Ryan Shazier Officially Retires from the NFL

The former Buckeye linebacker hasn't played since 2017 when he suffered a severe spinal injury. Read more about his career in Pittsburgh and Columbus.

Brendan Gulick

by

ByKyleKelly

Recruiting: Blake Wesley has Buckeyes Among Several Options

Indiana product down to a dozen schools, is AAU teammate of commits Kalen Etzler, Meechie Johnson.

Tyler Stephen

by

ByKyleKelly

Dwayne Haskins Named Captain of Washington Football Team

Haskins started seven games as a rookie and is now the week 1 leader as the franchise enters a new era. Read more.

Kyle Kelly

Ohio State No. 1 in SI All-American Team Recruiting Rankings

Buckeyes lead the Preseason SIAA national list for the 2021 recruiting cycle.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly

NFL Season Betting Props: Buckeyes Listed in Multiple Categories

Chase Young favored to win Defensive ROY, Michael Thomas has best odds to lead the league in receiving yards, and more.

Adam Prescott

by

ByKyleKelly