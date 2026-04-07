Christian Alliegro’s Broken Arm Story Defines His Fit at Ohio State

Christian Alliegro didn’t need long to show Ohio State what he’s about. It happened on a broken arm.

The toughness Ohio State saw was not just a story told after the fact. Alliegro broke his ulna early on against the Buckeyes last October. Instead of shutting it down, he returned and played the entire second half, logging 62 snaps and six tackles before the injury was fully addressed and later required surgery.

“I broke it in the first quarter,” Alliegro said. “It was on a screen play. I landed on it and it snapped. I didn’t know at first. I got up like I’ll be good, ran back out there for another play. Then I went to the trainers and was like, ‘Yo, I think something’s wrong.’”

Christian didn't even hesitate to get back in the game.

“They told me if I wanted to play,” Alliegro said. “I was like, ‘Oh yeah.’ So they wrapped it up and I came back out.”

That moment stuck. Not just with teammates, but with Ohio State head coach Ryan Day. “That was one of the first things he brought up when I met with him,” Alliegro said. “Just the toughness aspect of it.”

Alliegro arrived in Columbus with that reputation already established. After transferring from Wisconsin in January, he brought with him not just experience, but a level of physical edge that had already caught the attention of coaches and teammates.

“I think ultimately I just wanted somewhere that could help me get to the next level,” he said. “Obviously Ohio State has the best players, best coaches to do that. So it was kind of a no-brainer.”

He arrives with a clear picture of the standard inside the linebacker room. “It’s super exciting,” Alliegro said of following Sonny Styles and Arvell Reese. “Those guys kind of paved the way for linebackers here last year. That’s a lot to live up to, but I’m going to try my best for sure.”

A big reason for that confidence is position coach James Laurinaitis.

“I think his knowledge is kind of off the charts,” Alliegro said. “He’s been in the league a long time. He knows all the little details that really matter, especially as a linebacker. He’s been a great mentor for sure.”

On the field, Alliegro is already being pushed into a versatile role, working on the edge while learning the full system.

“We’ve been doing a lot of [different] stuff right now,” he said. “I think my ability to set the edge and pass rush in different ways fits me well.”

It shows up in how he plays and how he approaches the opportunity. “I think ultimately I’m really aggressive,” he said. “You can put me on the edge, off the ball, wherever.”

For Alliegro, the transition has not been overwhelming. If anything, it has felt familiar.

“I think Wisconsin prepared me a ton,” he said. “First practice here, I felt like I’ve already gone through all this stuff. Nothing really surprised me…The more you can do, the better player you are.”