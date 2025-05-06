Elite 2026 LB Cincere Johnson Gives Major Statement In Favor Of Ohio State Buckeyes
Cincere Johnson, 4-star linebacker from Cleveland, Ohio (Glenville High School), is one of the top players in the class of 2026. That's a big deal for the Ohio State Buckeyes. Not only is he a top in-state target for Ryan Day and staff, but the feeling is mutual.
Johnson lists Ohio State in his top three alongside Alabama and Penn State. He grew up watching players like Reuben Foster at Alabama, Dan Connor at Penn State and Troy Smith, Tedd Ginn Jr. and James Laurinaitis at OSU.
"When I was younger, these three schools were my dream schools growing up,” Johnson recently told Steve Wiltfong of On3.
Johnson has over 30 offers to his name, but the Buckeyes, Crimson Tide and Nittany Lions stand out more than anyone else, and he's ready to start making moves. He has an official visit scheduled to Penn State on May 16, to Alabama on May 30 and then he'll visit Columbus on June 13.
The 4-star linebacker knows these visits will be crucial for his overall decision, but it does sound like OSU is a great spot heading into this vital time period for him.
“That program feels like home,” Johnson told Wiltfong. “Just being able to go there, I’ve been in the facility so many times and know a lot of people and the coaches like the back of my hand.
“Ohio State is a great program that just won a National Championship. It’s a program that is based around brotherhood. Watching (Glenville grad) Arvell (Reese) get developed from high school to now shows the time they take to develop people. Ohio State is an amazing program and it’s a major school and in anyone’s eyes that’s undeniable.”
Will the Buckeyes ultimately be "undeniable" for Johnson? Only time will tell, but he'd be a big-time commitment if they can land him.
According to the 247Sports Composite, Johnson is the No. 6 linebacker in the 2026 class and the No. 3 overall recruit from the state of Ohio. In-state recruiting is the lifeblood of any college football program, even one like Ohio State, so this is a massive recruiting battle to keep an eye on.