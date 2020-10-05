Jaylen Johnson knows that his enrollment at Ohio State will start the beginning of an exciting journey, but college can wait for the time being. Right now, the safety/outside linebacker is focused on helping Cincinnati LaSalle High School defend its OHSAA Division II state championship from last season.

“My main focus right now is this football team, because it’s happening in the moment and I love all of my teammates to death,” Johnson said after Friday’s wild 27-25 victory over rival Cincinnati Moeller. “I put Ohio State second, but still communicate with the coaches and talk a lot. Right now, we have a goal to complete and that’s what I want to stick to.”

Johnson committed to Ohio State back in the first week of January, choosing the Buckeyes from a list of roughly 15 scholarship offers that also included Penn State, West Virginia, Iowa State, Kentucky, Purdue, Michigan State, Cincinnati, Louisville and others. The 6-foot-1, 205-pounder was a second team All-Ohio selection as a junior, registering 61 tackles and helping LaSalle’s defense post three shutouts.

Now, his Lancers hold a 4-2 record in a shortened season that saw losses to Cincinnati St. Xavier and national powerhouse Cathedral out in Indianapolis. Johnson plays alongside Devonta Smith (Alabama commit), running back Gi’Bran Payne (one of Ohio’s top 2022 prospects garnering attention from all over) and many other capable pieces.

However, LaSalle has been missing double-digit players in recent weeks due to ongoing challenges surrounding the CoVID-19 pandemic, as it relates to contact tracing and other safety protocols.

“You can always be a leader, on and off the field,” Johnson added. “Quarantine made me realize that people look up to me so, going into this senior year, I knew I would have a lot of responsibility on my back. We have taken every day like it was our last day, and every day can still be our last day (because of the coronavirus). I just want to help lead my team to another ring and leave LaSalle with a good taste in my mouth.”

Johnson prides himself on being versatile and holding the mindset to play various coverages, or positions, in the back seven of a defense. He knows that development will only be furthered upon arrival in Columbus.

“I just want to keep building my body up, and then build it up even more when I get to the college weight room,” he added.”

Ohio State’s 2021 class is currently the top-ranked group in this cycle, finding themselves in a flip-flopping battle with Alabama atop the national charts. The future classmates all stay connected in their group chat, a place that features many contributions and characters.

“Funniest guy in the group chat has to be Michael Hall… that’s my dude,” Johnson said (with a smile) when asked about the dynamic. “I’m pretty close with all of the Buckeye commits, my brothers, but have gotten closest to Jordan Hancock. A Clemson commit at first but I worked my magic, got him to flip to Ohio State, and we talk on the daily.”

LaSalle will host the winner of Little Miami and Loveland come Friday, Oct. 16 in the second round of the playoffs.

